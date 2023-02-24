Iran: Protests hit restive southeast, internet disrupted

"Real-time network data show a significant disruption to internet connectivity in Zahedan, Iran. The incident comes amid a growing security presence during Friday protests," NetBlocks internet monitor said.
Like Kurds, Baluchs are predominantly Sunni communities who have long complained about neglect by the Iranian Shiite government.
Social media footage
Anger amid the protests appeared to have been fueled by reports that a medical doctor had been killed while in police custody.
"We swear on our comrades' blood to stand strong until the end," demonstrators in Zahedan were seen chanting in a video posted by Iranian Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).
The Baluch Activists Campaign (BAC) also posted videos to their Telegram page, showing protesters marching through the streets of Zahedan.
Another widely-circulated video, as seen in the tweet, purported to show security forces beating and arresting a Baluch man trying to enter Makki Mosque in the provincial capital.