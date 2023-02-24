  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Men on the streets in Zahedan, with the two in the foreground holding up the victory sign, November 11, 2022
Protests regularly take to the streets after Friday prayers in ZahedanImage: UGC/AFP
Human RightsIran

Iran: Protests hit restive southeast, internet disrupted

8 minutes ago

Social media clips show a heavy police presence in Zahedan, a city that has become a major site of protests sweeping the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nxff

Iranian demonstrators took the streets of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchistan province in the country's southeast, amid heightened security presence on Friday.

Massive protests have gripped Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022.

And Zahedan has become a major center for protests ever since Iranian authorities cracked down on protesters on September 30, 2022, a day which has since been known as "Bloody Friday."

Iranian security forces were accused of firing indiscriminately at protesters and bystanders that day, with Amnesty International saying that at least 66 people were killed by authorities.

Baluchs who live in the southeastern province, which is one of the most poorest regions of the country, have taken to the streets every Friday after prayers ever since.

Internet disruption in the region

As with previous bouts of unrest, authorities appeared to have disrupted internet services on Friday. 

"Real-time network data show a significant disruption to internet connectivity in Zahedan, Iran. The incident comes amid a growing security presence during Friday protests," NetBlocks internet monitor said.

Like Kurds, Baluchs are predominantly Sunni communities who have long complained about neglect by the Iranian Shiite government.

Social media footage

Anger amid the protests appeared to have been fueled by reports that a medical doctor had been killed while in police custody.

"We swear on our comrades' blood to stand strong until the end," demonstrators in Zahedan were seen chanting in a video posted by Iranian Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

The Baluch Activists Campaign (BAC) also posted videos to their Telegram page, showing protesters marching through the streets of Zahedan.

Another widely-circulated video, as seen in the tweet, purported to show security forces beating and arresting a Baluch man trying to enter Makki Mosque in the provincial capital.

rm/jsi (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.amnesty.org.uk
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during his press conference on the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine

Ukraine's Zelenskyy seeks closer ties beyond the West

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigeria Wahlen l Wählerin gibt Stimme ab, Port Harcourt

Run up to Nigeria elections

Run up to Nigeria elections

Politics33 minutes ago02:17 min
More from Africa

Asia

Wang Wenbin

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

Conflicts7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz approaching each other to shake hands in Berlin in May 2022

Germany woos India as an ally against Russia

Germany woos India as an ally against Russia

Politics8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainians protest outside OSCE meeting in Vienna

Ukrainians outraged as Russian lawmakers join Vienna talks

Ukrainians outraged as Russian lawmakers join Vienna talks

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

external

'We still don’t know where my father is'

'We still don’t know where my father is'

Human RightsFebruary 23, 202307:14 min
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and Environment12 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage