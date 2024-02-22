Mahvash Sabet was imprisoned from 2008 to 2017 because of her Bahá'í faith. After serving that sentence, she was freed, only to be jailed again five years later. According to the judge, she had "not learned her lesson." She is serving a 10-year sentence. Sabet claims she told her interrogator, "I will leave prison one day," with him answering: "Whether horizontally or vertically, we decide."