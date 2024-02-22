Iran: Prisoners sentenced to a living death
7 images
February 22, 2024
The death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison has been a grim reminder for loved ones of political prisoners in Iran. The list of unexplained deaths in Iranian prisons is long. According to Amnesty International, at least 72 sick prisoners were left to die in Iranian prisons between 2010 and 2022. Others have died under mysterious circumstances.