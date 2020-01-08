 Iran: Polls open in parliamentary elections | News | DW | 21.02.2020

News

Iran: Polls open in parliamentary elections

The vote follows the barring of 9,000 mostly reformist and moderate candidates. Turnout is expected to be a sign of popular support for the current government.

Iran voters

Iranians went to the polls on Friday to vote for a new parliament, in an election seen as unlikely to change approaches to domestic or foreign policy. Thousands of mostly moderate and reformist candidates were barred from the contest.

The disqualification of 9,000 potential candidates raised the possibility of an unusually low voter turnout, with hardliners expected to prevail.

Where is the Iranian opposition?

Watch video 78:58

Iran voters not impressed by election, or its results

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei kicked off the voting process by casting the first ballot in Tehran on state television. In the broadcast, Khameini said voting is a "religious duty" and urged Iranians to vote as soon as possible.

Iran's military power: What you need to know

With Iran facing increasing discontent at home over economic hardships partially spurred by US sanctions, as well as growing isolation regarding diplomatic relations, analysts have said the voter turnout is expected to be a sign of Iranian citizens' support of their current government.

Iran crisis: Saudis and US still at impasse over Middle East Gulf crisis

A polling station in Hamadan

A polling station in the western city of Hamadan

"I don't expect anything," a shopper at a market in northern Tehran told DW. "Nothing from the parliament and nothing from the president. If they really represented the people they would have long since done something, but all they do is talk."

Voting is set to run until Friday evening, with about 58 million Iranians eligible to vote for the representatives in the 290-member parliament.

lc/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Iran-US tensions put India in a bind

India would like to expand its economic ties with Iran, but tensions between Tehran and Washington are hampering New Delhi's efforts. They also pose other challenges for the Indian economy. (12.02.2020)  

Kassem Soleimani, der Kommandeur der iranischen Al-Kuds-Brigaden

Qassem Soleimani: Timeline of events following Iranian general's assassination 08.01.2020

US politicians rejoiced over Soleimani's assassination while Iranians mourned him as a national hero. We sum up key events in the days and moments following the attack on Iran's most powerful military general.

Iran | Protest gegen die Regierung in Teheran

Iran denies cover-up of downing of Ukrainian jet 13.01.2020

Meanwhile, videos allegedly show police firing tear gas and bullets at demonstrators in Tehran. Police denied shooting in the direction of protesters.

Iran | Trauer und Proteste | Flugzeugabsturz

Iran faces protests, international blowback after shooting down airliner 12.01.2020

Anger in Iran and abroad is mounting after Tehran admitted to accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian airliner. Protesters in the country are demanding those responsible be held to account.

