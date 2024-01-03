Deadly blasts hit near grave of slain Iranian general

Iranian state TV says 20 people have been killed in blasts near the grave of Iran's late top commander on the anniversary of his death. Qassem Soleimani was killed in an US drone attack in Iraq in 2020.

At least 20 people have died after explosions were heard near the grave of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on Wednesday, the anniversary of his killing, Iran's state television has reported.

The explosions, which took place in quick succession, reportedly detonated near the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in Kerman in southern Iran, where Soleimani is buried. TheTasnim news agency reported that 30 people were also wounded.

The SNN news agency reported that ambulances headed toward the cemetery, where hundreds had gathered to mark the anniversary of Soleimani's death in a US drone strike at Baghdad Airport in 2020.

As commander of the Quds Force, Soleimani was the head of foreign operations of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and seen as an icon by supporters of Iran's theocracy. At his funeral in 2020, at least 56 people died in a stampede that also injured hundreds.

Rahman Jalali, the deputy governor of Kerman province, told state TV that the blasts were "a terrorist attack."

More to follow...

tj/nm (Reuters, AFP, AP)