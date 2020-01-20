 Iran confirms two missiles shot at Ukraine airliner | News | DW | 21.01.2020

News

Iran confirms two missiles shot at Ukraine airliner

Iran has released the first results of its investigation into the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines flight. All of the 176 passengers and crew on the flight were killed in the incident.

Wreck of Ukraine passenger airliner crash

The Iranian aviation authority confirmed on Tuesday that two missiles shot down a Ukraine International Airlines flight earlier this month.

Investigators found that two Tor-M1 missiles were fired at the aircraft, said an initial report posted on the website of the aviation authority on Monday night. It added that the investigation was ongoing.

The missiles are a short-range surface-to-air missile developed by the former Soviet Union that are designed to target aircraft or cruise missiles.

Flight PS752 downed after takeoff

Flight PS752 crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. It was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.

Tehran initially claimed the flight had experienced engine failure, before three days later admitting the plane was shot down. The flight was mistaken for a "hostile target" amid heightened tensions with the US after its military killed Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani.

Iranian investigators reclaimed the flight's black boxes from the crash site. There has been confusion over whether Iranian authorities would send them to a country with the necessary technology to access vital data about the last moments of the flight.

more to come...

DW recommends

Opinion: We need transparency from Tehran on Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Was the Ukrainian passenger jet shot down? If that proves true, the victims would be even more bitter proof that innocent civilians pay the price when violence escalates, writes DW's Matthias von Hein. (10.01.2020)  

Iran admits 'unforgivable mistake' of downing Ukrainian jet

The Ukrainian passenger jet had crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. Iran said the plane was mistaken for a "hostile target'' amid heightened tensions with the US. (11.01.2020)  

Ukrainian flight crew tried to turn back before crash: authorities

Witnesses report that the plane was engulfed in flames when it tried to return to the airport in Tehran. Investigators say the crew never signaled for help before the crash. (09.01.2020)  

Related content

Symbolbild - Kino Iran - Teheran

Artists protest Iran's government following plane downing 20.01.2020

The opening ceremony of Iran's Fajr International Film Festival was canceled after several artists said they would boycott to protest the government's cover-up of its role in shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane.

Iran Rob Macaire, Britischer Botschafter in Teheran

Britain summons Iran envoy over arrest of UK ambassador 13.01.2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman called the arrest an 'unacceptable breach' of the Vienna Convention. The envoy was held after attending a vigil for the victims of the Ukrainian airliner disaster.

Ukraine Kiew | Trauer nach Flugzeugabsturz im Iran

Ukraine Airlines crash: Victims' relatives demand answers 09.01.2020

All 176 people on the Ukrainian-operated Boeing jet were killed when it crashed in Iran. Despite no immediate indication of foul play during a time of heightened military tensions, families of the victims want answers.

