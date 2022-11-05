  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
COP27
The launch of a satellite carrier rocket in Iran
Video footage broadcast by Iranian state television shows the launch of a satellite carrier rocketImage: Iranian state television/AP/picture alliance
TechnologyIran

Iran claims successful launch of satellite-carrying rocket

51 minutes ago

State media reported that Iran's Revolutionary Guard has successfully tested the Ghaem-100. The new rocket is designed to put satellites weighing 80 kilograms into a 500-kilometer orbit.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J6sQ

Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, the Ghaem-100, seeking to demonstrate the force's space capabilities amid anti-government protests raging across the country.

"The flight test of this satellite carrier with a solid-fueled engine ... was successfully completed," state news agency IRNA reported.

The Ghaem-100, Iran's first three-stage launch vehicle, will be able to place satellites weighing 80 kilograms (176 pounds) in an orbit of 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the earth's surface, IRNA said.

Iranian state TV aired dramatic footage of the rocket blasting off from a desert launch pad into a cloudy sky. The report did not reveal the location.

The US government fears that the same long-range ballistic technology that launches satellites into orbit could also be used to launch nuclear warheads. Tehran has regularly denied having any such intention.

Iran protests: Revolutionary Guard deployed

Iran's space ambitions

Amirali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Guard's aerospace division, which developed the Ghaem-100, said the rocket would be used to launch Iran's Nahid satellite for the Telecommunications Ministry.

Iran has one of the biggest missile programs in the Middle East. The country says its satellite program, like its nuclear activities, is aimed at scientific research and other civilian applications.

Over the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space. The program, however, has had several failed satellite launches in recent years, blamed on technical issues.

Iran successfully launched its first military satellite in April 2020, drawing a sharp rebuke from Washington.

A UN resolution in 2015 called on Iran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons following an agreement with six world powers.

The announcement of the launch came during the seventh week of mass protests that were triggered by the death of a 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini. She had been arrested by the country's so-called morality police for allegedly not complying with the country's compulsory headscarf rules for women, later dying in police custody.

Her death prompted tens of thousands of people to protest against the repressive policies of Iran's government.

dh/rs (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

[No title]

[No title]

Primate reportedly returns safely from orbit
January 31, 201300:06 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fridays For Future | Hamburg

COP27: Germany's 2030 climate goals in peril, experts warn

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 4, 2022
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman stirs a pot cooking on a wood fire

Gas shortage sees Cameroonians return to cooking with wood

Gas shortage sees Cameroonians return to cooking with wood

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 4, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, gather in a protest a day after the assassination attempt on Khan, in Karachi on November 4

Pakistan: Imran Khan and supporters cry foul over attack

Pakistan: Imran Khan and supporters cry foul over attack

PoliticsNovember 4, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Holocaust Mahnmal in Berlin,Germany

Holocaust remembrance reexamined

Holocaust remembrance reexamined

Culture7 hours ago13:38 min
More from Germany

Europe

Zaporizhzhia, buildings and reactors

Zaporizhzhia power plant no longer connected to Ukraine grid

Zaporizhzhia power plant no longer connected to Ukraine grid

Politics20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is treated for cholera by a nurse, following an outbreak in the north of Lebanon.

Cholera outbreak lays bare Lebanon's shortfalls

Cholera outbreak lays bare Lebanon's shortfalls

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Black community center for Black voters in Milwaukee, 2020

US midterms: The battle for the Black vote in Wisconsin

US midterms: The battle for the Black vote in Wisconsin

Politics3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Foreign and Peruvian tourist rest in the boat where they have been detained at the Cuninico community in Loreto

Peru indigenous group frees kidnapped riverboat tourists

Peru indigenous group frees kidnapped riverboat tourists

Crime16 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage