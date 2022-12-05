  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Iran protests
China
FIFA World Cup
Closed Iranian shops
Iranian officials accused protesters of threatening shopkeepers into closing their doors Image: UGC
PoliticsIran

Iran: Businesses go on strike amid regime crackdown

14 minutes ago

Shops closed in several Iranian cities after activists called for a general strike. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities said that protesters' sentences will be "carried out swiftly."

https://p.dw.com/p/4KUmB

Iranian shops closed in several cities on Monday following calls from activists for a three-day strike.

What do we know so far about the strike? 

Kurdish Iranian rights group Hengaw reported that 20 cities in western Iran had joined the general strike movement.

The protest actions are set to last from Monday to Wednesday.

The head of Iran's judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, said that "rioters" were threatening shopkeepers, and that they would soon be dealt with by law enforcement.

Mohseni-Ejei also said that the Supreme Court had already confirmed sentences for a number of protesters, which will be "carried out swiftly."

On Telegram, messages circulated that called for people to target paramilitary units on motorbikes. These units have been instrumental in suppressing protests.

In recent weeks, protesters have dumped oil on roads or set up barriers to hamper the movement of security forces.

The Revolutionary Guards issued a statement calling on the judiciary to issue judgement against "defendants accused of crimes against the security of the nation and Islam," and said that security forces would show no mercy towards "rioters, thugs [and] terrorists."

Iranian police arresting women
Iranian authorities have carried out a crackdown on protests over the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in police custodyImage: SalamPix/abaca/picture alliance

Protesters' sentences to be 'carried out soon'

Mohseni-Ejei said that several sentences of protesters had been confirmed by the Supreme Court, the Etemad news portal reported on Monday.

The sentences will be "carried out soon," he said.

Some protesters were convicted of "waging war against God," which can carry the death penalty.

According to rights organizations, at least 18,000 people have been arrested in Iran since unrest began in mid-September.

The Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) told the AFP news agency that at least 504 people had been executed by Iranian authorities this year, far more than were put to death in 2021.

The count includes four people who were executed on Sunday after they were accused of working with Israeli intelligence.

"These individuals were sentenced to death without due process or a fair trial behind the closed doors of the Revolutionary Court," IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said. "Their sentences lacked all legal validity."

Is Iran's morality police about to be disbanded?

Activists, US, Germany express skepticism on abolition of morality police

Also on Monday, activists and the US State Department expressed skepticism on reports that the Iranian morality police could be abolished.

The morality police implements the Islamic Republic's restrictive dress code.

Roya Boroumand, co-founder of the US-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center rights group, told AFP that dissolving the morality police would simply leave enforcement of Iran's strict laws on appropriate attire to other state bodies.

"Unless they remove all legal restrictions on women's dress and the laws controlling citizens' private lives, this is just a PR move," Boroumand said, adding that "nothing prevents other law enforcement" bodies from enforcing the dress code.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said that "nothing suggests" that Iranian authorities are improving their treatment of women.

"We have seen the reports but will not comment on ambiguous or vague claims by Iranian officials," a State Department spokesperson said. "Sadly, nothing we have seen suggests Iran's leadership is improving its treatment of women and girls or ceasing the violence it inflicts on peaceful protesters."

A spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry said that dissolving the morality police "won't change" protesters' fundamental demands.

"Iranians are taking to the street for their fundamental rights. They want to live freely and in self-determination and such a measure (abolishing the morality police), if it is implemented, won't change that," she said.

sdi/wd (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A woman holds smartphone and crosses a parking lot

Iran unrest: citizens rely on social media for news

Iran unrest: citizens rely on social media for news

The regime's brutal treatment of protesters and lack of reliable sources make social networks an indispensable medium of passing on information from the streets.
SocietyNovember 28, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A home and car destroyed by Russian missiles in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region

Ukraine updates: Russia launches fatal missile barrage

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Container shops lined up at Mobasa port

Africa's AfCFTA free trade agreement takes baby steps

Africa's AfCFTA free trade agreement takes baby steps

Trade8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Women in black hold a photo of the late Ayatollah Khomeini

Did Iran's 'morality police' really disband?

Did Iran's 'morality police' really disband?

Society4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Woman holding German and Turkish passports into the camera

Germany's dual citizenship reforms 'way overdue'

Germany's dual citizenship reforms 'way overdue'

Society6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Oksana Melnyk, who is taking her mother out of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, has opened the hood of her car and is seen repairing it.

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Conflicts9 hours ago02:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

USA US-Zwischenwahlen

Georgia election runoff another test for US Democrats

Georgia election runoff another test for US Democrats

Politics37 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairytale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairytale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage