  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Extreme weather events
Iranian footballer Ali Daei
Ali Daei has also been targeted by the Iranian government, after he made regime-critical posts on social mediaImage: Hasan Sarbakhshian/AP Photo/picture alliance
Human RightsIran

Iran blocks football star's family from leaving

31 minutes ago

Iranian footballer Ali Daei said a plane en route from Tehran to Dubai had been rerouted and his family members ordered off. Daei is a public backer of anti-regime protests following the death of Jina Mahsa Amini.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LRMN

Ali Daei, an Iranian footballer who has expressed his support for anti-government protests, said his wife and daughter were prevented from traveling abroad on Monday after their plane made an unannounced diversion en route to Dubai.

What do we know so far?

According to Daei, his wife and daughter departed from the Iranian capital, Tehran, but their flight made an unannounced stop on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, where they were questioned by authorities.

The footballer said his daughter had been released, but she was unable to reboard the flight to Dubai. Daei said his family had planned to travel to the United Arab Emirates and return next week.

The semi-official Tasnim News Agency, believed to be close to the Iranian Revoltionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said a travel ban was imposed on Daei's wife earlier this month because of her support for the protests.

And the state-run IRNA news agency, citing the judiciary, said that "Daei's wife had pledged to inform the relevant institutions of her decision before leaving the country," due to her association with anti-regime groups.

Daei's anti-government posts draw regime backlash

Daei is one of several Iranian celebrities who have come out in support of the protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini in September. 

Iran protests reverberate around the world

On September 27, he used social media to call on the government to "solve the problems of the Iranian people rather than using repression, violence and arrests." 

The footballer has had multiple run-ins with the authorities following his remarks online. In October, Daei's passport was confiscated by police upon his return from abroad, before being returned to him a few days later.

In December, his jewelry shop and restaurant in Tehran's fashionable north were sealed, with local media reporting they had been ordered shut for "cooperation with anti-revolutionary groups in cyberspace."

dh/wd (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Destroyed theater in Mariupol

Ukraine updates: Kyiv aims for February peace summit

Conflicts13 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A view over Berbera Port from the distance with gantry cranes

At Port of Berbera, Dubai invests in Horn of Africa shipping

At Port of Berbera, Dubai invests in Horn of Africa shipping

Business13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Filipino seafarers (right) applying for jobs at the maritime agency in Manila, Philippines

Philippines: 400,000 seafarers at risk of sailing ban

Philippines: 400,000 seafarers at risk of sailing ban

Politics10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

ACHTUNG Sperrfrist 24.12.2022 00 Uhr / Steinmeier Weihnachtsansprache 2022

President Steinmeier speaks of 'brutal' attack on Ukraine

President Steinmeier speaks of 'brutal' attack on Ukraine

PoliticsDecember 25, 202202:04 min
More from Germany

Europe

Trains at Frankfurt Main Station in the morning

Business headlines that shaped 2022

Business headlines that shaped 2022

Business11 hours ago10 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women soccer fans at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Women's rights in the Gulf: Progress, but still a way to go

Women's rights in the Gulf: Progress, but still a way to go

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man skis following a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region

Americans, Canadians face extreme winter weather

Americans, Canadians face extreme winter weather

Climate24 hours ago01:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage