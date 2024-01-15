Iowa Republican caucuses took place amid polar weather

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaIowa Republican caucuses took place amid polar weatherTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaInes Pohl in Iowa City01/15/2024January 15, 2024Republicans in Iowa voted on their party's 2024 presidential candidate. Former President Donald Trump led opinion polls. Meanwhile, former North Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis raced for second place. https://p.dw.com/p/4bEwhAdvertisement