Iowa caucuses kick off US Democratic primary contest

Iowans headed for the caucuses on Monday, the first in the Democratic primary nomination battle to choose who will represent the party in the November presidential election against Donald Trump.

The result of the caucuses will influence the Democratic nomination by helping to whittle down a congested field. A total of 11 candidates are currently vying to lead the Democratic Party in November's vote. Defeat in Iowa, particularly a heavy one, usually spells the end of a campaign before other states even hold their primaries.

In recent years, the winner in Iowa has also ended up becoming the Democratic nominee.

The Republican Party is also holding caucuses in the Midwest state, but Trump had no serious competition and the incumbent president was later confirmed as the party's winner.

What is the timing of the caucuses?

The caucuses, essentially discussion rounds, began at 7 p.m. local time (1 a.m. UTC). There are two intermittent rounds of voting that may stretch an hour or more.

The caucuses vary in length; small gatherings can be over quite quickly, while larger ones can last up to two hours, but most results should be known by 10 p.m.

Joe Biden speaks to his supporters at a campaign event in Des Moines, just hours ahead of the key caucuses

The latest:

Polls suggest Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has a narrow lead, but any of the other leading candidates, including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, could score a victory.

Organizers have readied themselves for a record turnout, with more than 200,000 people expected to participate.

Billionaire and ex-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, another Democratic candidate, has decided to not to take part in the early voting states and is therefore skipping Iowa.

Candidates gave last-ditch appeals to voters in the hours leading up to the evening caucuses.

DW's Kyra Levine noted the scarcity of people on the streets of the state capital: "Des Moines streets empty as people gear up for #IowaCaucus."

How do the caucuses work?

More than 1,600 caucus sites will declare support for their preferred presidential choice.

For citizens, caucuses demand more effort than ballot-based primaries, where people mark a ballot paper for their preferred candidate. In the case of Iowa, those supporting a particular candidate must spend an hour or more standing up, in both a metaphorical and literal sense, for the one they are backing.

Two rounds of voting occur in which a candidate needs to receive a minimum 15% threshold of votes in order to secure any delegates to then vote for them at the Democratic National Convention in July, when the final nominee is chosen after all primaries haven ended.

The caucuses are also a moment to appoint delegates to county conventions and party committees, among other party activities.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren visits a caucus in Des Moines, Iowa

Why are they important?

The caucuses are noteworthy as the first major contest of the United States presidential primary season. The winner frequently ends up gaining the Democrat nomination. Because political momentum solidifies behind the candidates who place top in the caucuses, the event will provide a clear indication of who are the favorites to lead the party in the hope of defeating Trump come November.

Watch video 06:23 Share What makes the Iowa caucus so important? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3XE3G What makes the Iowa caucus so important?

What happens next in the presidential primary race?

Iowa is the first of more than 50 contests that will take place in the coming months. The northeast state of New Hampshire is next up, with a vote taking place just eight days after Iowa.

The key date for the diary is March 3, or "Super Tuesday." It is when the largest number of states hold primary elections and caucuses.

On this day Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia will all hold their presidential primaries.

jsi/cmb (dpa, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.