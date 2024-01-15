Iowa caucus: Republicans set to kick off election season

The Iowa caucuses have historically played an important role as candidates vie to launch themselves as the nominee of the Republican Party for the US presidential election.

Republicans across Iowa were gearing up on Monday for the first Republican primaries that will mark the beginning of the read to the presidential election in November.

Former President Donald Trump appeared to be the overwhelming favorite ahead of the vote, according to polls.

His rivals, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are vying for second place.

Analysts are closely watching who ends up in the second place ahead of the subsequent primaries.

All registered Republicans can participate in the caucuses, but Iowa also allows people who change their party affiliation the same day to take part.

The Iowa caucus has played a historically important role in presidential politics as the candidates look to it to demonstrate their electability.

However, the state, largely white and conservative, does not guarantee an impact on the presidential race. Those selected by Iowa Republicans, in the past, for example, Ted Cruz in 2016, did not go on to clinch the Republican nomination.

Republicans battle it out in freezing cold

Amid the excitement of the first votes of the Republican presidential race, Iowans were faced with stark weather conditions.

The weather conditions are brutally cold and forecasters warned of the coldest Iowa caucus date on record.

The turnout may be low in person as a result, but the campaigning was still hot online.

Trump stepped up attacks against his rivals on the morning of caucus day, calling Haley an "unwanted Globalist" on his social media site, Truth Social.

Haley met with some of her supporters at a diner where they drank coffee out of "Pick Nikki" mugs. She told the caucus captains to "speak from the heart" during their Monday night speeches.

Democrats in Iowa will also be meeting, but they will not be voting on Monday. The party had previously also held its first primary in Iowa, but moved it to South Carolina which will take place in early February.

rm/ab (AP, Reuters, AFP)