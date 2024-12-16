  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
LifestyleNorway

Inside Norway's TV station run by people with disabilities

Gunnar Köhne
December 16, 2024

Norway's inclusive TV station features programming created by and featuring people with disabilities. The channel is available nationwide and has become so well-known that prominent politicians and celebrities appear in its shows.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nrF1
Skip next section More on Lifestyle from Europe

More on Lifestyle from Europe

DW Euromaxx (Sendungslogo Composite)

Euromaxx — Lifestyle Europe

Pianist Giorgi Gigashvili, a non-alcoholic wine trend, a Berlin fashion designer with Iranian roots.
LifestyleOctober 18, 202426:04 min
DW Euromaxx (Sendungslogo Composite)

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe

A German breakdancer heads to the Olympic Games, snails as a French delicacy, and how Germans date.
LifestyleFebruary 9, 202426:06 min
DW Euromaxx (Sendungslogo Composite)

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe

Young star conductor Tarmo Peltokoski, Germans on vacation, and the right sauce for every pasta.
LifestyleJanuary 19, 202426:06 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Lifestyle from around the world

More on Lifestyle from around the world

DW Afrimaxx Sendungslogo

Afrimaxx — Modern African Lifestyle

A female violinist revolutionizing Taraab music, exotic desserts from Mauritius and African animations for Disney+.
LifestyleDecember 12, 202426:03 min
DW Sendung Afrimaxx

Afrimaxx — Modern African Lifestyle

Celebrating African identity in Nigeria, fighting discrimination against albinism in Angola and street food in Kinshasa.
LifestyleNovember 11, 202426:04 min
USA Robotaxi Tesla Elon Musk

Trust the machine? Robo taxis are in town

Know the tricks of the gaming industry. Protect kids' photo privacy online. Self-driving cabs arrive.
LifestyleOctober 25, 202412:34 min
Show more