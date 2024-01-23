  1. Skip to content
Inside Gaza: War and its consequences

January 23, 2024

Over 100 days of war have left tens of thousands dead and widespread destruction in Gaza. The war waged by Israel in response to the Hamas terror attacks of October 7, 2023 has divided the international community. The question now is: what comes next?

https://p.dw.com/p/4bYyV

DW reporter Mohammed Al-Kahlout lives and works in the Gaza Strip. Since the war broke out, he has been filming people's everyday lives and the suffering and devastation around him.

According to the World Health Organization, only a handful of Gaza's 36 hospitals are in any way functional, as there is no fuel for the generators and hardly any medication. According to the UN, 1.9 of the 2.3 million people living in Gaza are now displaced within the small strip of land.

Al-Kahlout is a journalist but also a victim of this war; he and his family have to constantly flee Israeli army bombardments. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, over 80 journalists have already died in the war. On the way back from filming, rockets were fired at the car of Al-Kahlout's colleagues. Two journalists were killed.

International endeavors to negotiate a lasting cease-fire have so far failed. One of Israel's conditions is that Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by many countries, must release all hostages taken to Gaza. The longer the war goes on, the greater the concern as to whether Israelis and Palestinians can ever peacefully coexist.

Palestinian politicians, Israeli pollsters, political scientists and independent experts on international law all have their say in our documentary. Which scenarios for the Gaza Strip are being discussed, and which of them are realistic?

