 Indonesian tsunami rescuers work as volcanic activity continues

News

Indonesian tsunami rescuers work as volcanic activity continues

Officials have warned another tsunami could hit the stricken area as volcanic activity continues. Many residents who survived the 2004 tsunami are having to deal with flashbacks..

Indonesia marks anniversary of 2004 tsunami

Emergency crews on Wednesday rescued stranded residents from Indonesia's remote islands and pushed into isolated communities following a deadly tsunami in the Sunda Strait, triggered by volcanic activity on Anak Krakatau last week.

As stormy weather hindered emergency crews, authorities warned that another tsunami could be triggered by fresh volcanic activity.

Residents were advised to stay indoors to avoid "ash and sand" being blown by the wind.

They were advised to wear masks and goggles for protection, and to stay up to a kilometer (less than a mile) from the coast.

Ash rising from Anak Krakatau on December 23

Read more: Indonesia tsunami rescuers search for victims amid debris

  • A rescue worker in Pandeglang (Reuters/Antara Foto/A. Fathulrahman)

    Searching for survivors

    Indonesian rescue workers searched for victims among debris in Pandeglang after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait. Pandeglang was one of the areas most affected and many of the injured needed orthopedic and neurosurgery procedures.

  • Anak Krakatau (Reuters/Antara Foto/Bisnis Indonesia)

    Erupting volcano

    Authorities said the tsunami was triggered by the Anak Krakatau volcano. It had been spewing ash and lava for months before a 64 hectare section of it collapsed.

  • Aftermath of a tsunami in Indonesia (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/D. Yu)

    Caught off guard

    Rudi Suhendar, the head of Indonesia's Geological Agency at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, told DW that the tsunami caught everyone off guard because of the absence of an earthquake. "We only have the early warning system when there is an earthquake before the tsunami," he said.

  • Rescue workers in the Rajabasa district of Lambung (Reuters/Antara Foto/Ardiansyah)

    Many dead and injured

    The death toll continued to rise in the days after the tsunami with hundreds dead and more than a thousand injured on the islands of Java and Sumatra, according to Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.

  • People take shelter on top of a mosque (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Ibrahim)

    Fear of another tsunami

    The tsunami displaced thousands of people from their homes. Word of another tsunami caused many people to flee and seek refuge. Some climbed to the top of mosques, such as this one in Sumur village, to take shelter.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


Rising fatalities

Some residents did return to what was left of their homes as heavy rain fell and waves pounded the shore.

The disaster agency raised the death toll to 430, with 1,495 people injured and another 159 missing. Nearly 22,000 people have been evacuated to higher ground.

"There's a chance the number of fatalities will rise," said an agency spokesman.

Field hospital in Banten

Failed tsunami detection

Saturday's event triggered flashbacks for some who survived a disaster that struck in 2004 off the northwestern tip of Indonesia's Sumatra island.

An enormous magnitude 9.1 earthquake hit the area the morning after Christmas, creating gigantic waves that surged far inland killing some 230,000 people.

"When it happens, I always remember what we have been through," said Qurnaty who lost her home and several family members to the 2004 waves.

The country's system of tsunami detection buoys — deployed after the 2004 disaster — has not worked since 2012, with some units being stolen or vandalized. 

kw/jm (AP, AFP)

