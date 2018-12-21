Indonesian tsunami rescuers work as volcanic activity continues

Emergency crews on Wednesday rescued stranded residents from Indonesia's remote islands and pushed into isolated communities following a deadly tsunami in the Sunda Strait, triggered by volcanic activity on Anak Krakatau last week.

As stormy weather hindered emergency crews, authorities warned that another tsunami could be triggered by fresh volcanic activity.

Residents were advised to stay indoors to avoid "ash and sand" being blown by the wind.

They were advised to wear masks and goggles for protection, and to stay up to a kilometer (less than a mile) from the coast.

Ash rising from Anak Krakatau on December 23

Volcano triggers tsunami in Indonesia Searching for survivors Indonesian rescue workers searched for victims among debris in Pandeglang after a tsunami hit the Sunda Strait. Pandeglang was one of the areas most affected and many of the injured needed orthopedic and neurosurgery procedures.

Volcano triggers tsunami in Indonesia Erupting volcano Authorities said the tsunami was triggered by the Anak Krakatau volcano. It had been spewing ash and lava for months before a 64 hectare section of it collapsed.

Volcano triggers tsunami in Indonesia Caught off guard Rudi Suhendar, the head of Indonesia's Geological Agency at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, told DW that the tsunami caught everyone off guard because of the absence of an earthquake. "We only have the early warning system when there is an earthquake before the tsunami," he said.

Volcano triggers tsunami in Indonesia Many dead and injured The death toll continued to rise in the days after the tsunami with hundreds dead and more than a thousand injured on the islands of Java and Sumatra, according to Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.

Volcano triggers tsunami in Indonesia Fear of another tsunami The tsunami displaced thousands of people from their homes. Word of another tsunami caused many people to flee and seek refuge. Some climbed to the top of mosques, such as this one in Sumur village, to take shelter. Author: Davis VanOpdorp



Rising fatalities

Some residents did return to what was left of their homes as heavy rain fell and waves pounded the shore.

The disaster agency raised the death toll to 430, with 1,495 people injured and another 159 missing. Nearly 22,000 people have been evacuated to higher ground.

"There's a chance the number of fatalities will rise," said an agency spokesman.

Field hospital in Banten

Failed tsunami detection

Saturday's event triggered flashbacks for some who survived a disaster that struck in 2004 off the northwestern tip of Indonesia's Sumatra island.

An enormous magnitude 9.1 earthquake hit the area the morning after Christmas, creating gigantic waves that surged far inland killing some 230,000 people.

"When it happens, I always remember what we have been through," said Qurnaty who lost her home and several family members to the 2004 waves.

The country's system of tsunami detection buoys — deployed after the 2004 disaster — has not worked since 2012, with some units being stolen or vandalized.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island A bridge washed away On Friday, September 28, a massive tidal wave unleashed by a 7.5-magnitude quake slammed into the Indonesian city of Palu located on Sulawesi island. The impact washed away Palu's 300-meter (328 yard) double-arched bridge, plunging cars into the water.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island A deadly geophysical coincidence This satellite image from October 1 shows how Palu is built on lowlands at the end of a narrow bay. Scientists say the shape of the bay amplified the size and power of the waves by forcing the water into a narrow and shallow channel. The earthquake's epicenter was also located close to shore, making the waves more powerful and leaving little time for warning.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island A flooded mosque The wave hit Palu, a city with a population of 380,000, on Friday evening as Muslim worshippers were gathering for evening prayers in local mosques. Authorities said that many others were caught on the beach while preparing a festival which was set to start later in the day.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island Hospitals overwhelmed With local hospitals crowded by hundreds of wounded, doctors were forced to treat the injured outside. Komang Adi Sujendra, director of a Palu hospital, urged assistance. "We need all the help we can get," he said. "We need field hospitals, medical workers, medicines and blankets."

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island Burying the dead On October 2, the official death toll of the tsunami and quake reached over 1,200. Authorities expect that number to rise as more people remain trapped. On October 1, the national disaster agency told AP that over 150 bodies were buried in a mass grave, with the burial operations ongoing. Indonesia is a majority-Muslim nation, and religious custom calls for burial soon after death.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island Trapped below the rubble The tsunami carried sand, mud and debris inland. Roads were blocked and communications disrupted with other cities. Rescue efforts in remote areas around Palu was hampered by the extent of damage to infrastructure. More heavy equipment was also needed.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island 'Liquified' earth The heavy earthquake caused sand and silt saturated by water to take on liquid characteristics in a process known as liquefaction. The national rescue agency said that over 1,700 houses in the Palu area were wiped out by liquefied soil.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island President Widodo pledges to rebuild Authorities managed to open the local airport a day after the tsunami, allowing the Indonesian mlitary to start delivering aid. The country's President Joko Widodo (r) visited the island and pledged to rebuild the city. The Associated Press reported that Widodo has authorized international help. The EU and 10 countries including the US, Australia and China have offered assistance.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island Looters risk life and limb Indonesian media showed images of survivors entering the heavily damaged malls and supermarkets to loot supplies, despite the risk of building collapse. Some Palu residents started returning to their homes to salvage usable items. German news agency dpa reported on October 2 that police arrested 45 people in Palu for looting.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island Queuing for fuel The earthquake and tsunami knocked out power to the island and left many residents without access to clean water and medical supplies. Some of them descended on gas stations to pump out fuel by hand for their generators.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island Foreign aid President Widodo has opened the door to foreign aid organizations as 200,000 people remain in desperate need of food, water and medicine. International Search and Rescue (ISAR) Germany has sent personnel to assist authorities.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island Search called off On October 11, authorities called off the search for missing people, leaving the whereabouts of around 5,000 people a mystery. Experts believe that many of the missing are buried underground after entire villages were swallowed by "liquid earth." To commemorate the missing, parks and monuments are planned for Balaroa, Petobo and Jono Oge, considered the worst-hit areas of the island. Author: Darko Janjevic, Wesley Rahn



