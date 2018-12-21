Indonesia tsunami rescuers search for victims amid debris

Indonesian rescue crews on Monday searched through debris to find victims from a deadly tsunami in the Sunda Strait that devastated coastal communities.

The death toll from the Saturday night tsunami triggered by volcanic activity on Anak Krakatau island rose to more than 280 with more than 1,000 people injured, the national disaster agency said. At least 57 people are still missing.

"The number of victims and damage will continue to rise," said agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

Waves between 2 and 3 meters (6 to 9 feet) smashed into beachside buildings on Java and Sumatra without warning, pulling victims out to sea and leaving a trail devastation. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed. More than 3,000 panic-striken coastal residents have been evacuated to higher ground.

The hardest hit area was around Pandeglang, where more aid and doctors trickled in on Monday to help survivors. The Indonesian Medical Association said many of the injured need orthopedic and neurosurgery procedures.

No warning

Authorities said the tsunami was likely caused by an eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano, possibly due to underwater landslides as well as an abnormal tidal surge due to a new moon.

Rudi Suhendar, the head of Indonesia's Geological Agency of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, told DW that the absence of an earthquake caught everyone off guard. "That's why we were not ready. The early warning system was also not in place. We only have the early warning system when there is an earthquake before the tsunami."

Anak Krakatau is a small volcanic island that emerged half a century after Krakatoa's 1883 eruption, which killed over 36,000 people. Indonesia's geological agency said that Anak Krakatau had been showing signs of heightened activity for days, spewing plumes of ash thousands of meters into the air.

An aerial view of Anak Krakatau volcano during a December 23rd explosion

"Normally, a tsunami is preceded by large tectonic earthquakes. But the problem is that the tsunami … was not caused by an earthquake this time. However, the information from the geological agency reveals that there have been tremors around Mount Anak Krakatau since June," Muhamad Sadly from Indonesia's disaster management agency, BMKG, told DW.

Saturday's tsunami was reminiscent of several similar disasters that have struck the vast Indonesian archipelago, including the massive earthquake and tsunami in 2004 that killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.

In October, some 2,000 people died when an earthquake and a tsunami hit Sulawesi. A powerful earthquake on the tourist island of Lombok killed 505 people in August.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island A bridge washed away On Friday, September 28, a massive tidal wave unleashed by a 7.5-magnitude quake slammed into the Indonesian city of Palu located on Sulawesi island. The impact washed away Palu's 300-meter (328 yard) double-arched bridge, plunging cars into the water.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island A deadly geophysical coincidence This satellite image from October 1 shows how Palu is built on lowlands at the end of a narrow bay. Scientists say the shape of the bay amplified the size and power of the waves by forcing the water into a narrow and shallow channel. The earthquake's epicenter was also located close to shore, making the waves more powerful and leaving little time for warning.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island A flooded mosque The wave hit Palu, a city with a population of 380,000, on Friday evening as Muslim worshippers were gathering for evening prayers in local mosques. Authorities said that many others were caught on the beach while preparing a festival which was set to start later in the day.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island Hospitals overwhelmed With local hospitals crowded by hundreds of wounded, doctors were forced to treat the injured outside. Komang Adi Sujendra, director of a Palu hospital, urged assistance. "We need all the help we can get," he said. "We need field hospitals, medical workers, medicines and blankets."

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island Burying the dead On October 2, the official death toll of the tsunami and quake reached over 1,200. Authorities expect that number to rise as more people remain trapped. On October 1, the national disaster agency told AP that over 150 bodies were buried in a mass grave, with the burial operations onoing. Indonesia is a majority-Muslim nation, and religious custom calls for burial soon after death.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island Trapped below the rubble The tsunami carried sand, mud and debris inland. Roads were blocked and communications disrupted with other cities. Rescue efforts in remote areas around Palu are being hampered by the extent of damage to infrastructure. More heavy equipment is also needed.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island 'Liquified' earth The heavy earthquake caused sand and silt saturated by water to take on liquid characteristics in a process known as liquefaction. The national rescue agency said that over 1,700 houses in the Palu area were wiped out by liquefied soil.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island President Widodo pledges to rebuild Authorities managed to open the local airport a day after the tsunami, allowing the Indonesian mlitary to start delivering aid. The country's President Joko Widodo (r) visited the island and pledged to rebuild the city. The Associated Press reported that Widodo has authorized international help. The EU and 10 countries including the US, Australia and China have offered assistance.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island Looters risk life and limb Indonesian media showed images of survivors entering the heavily damaged malls and supermarkets to loot supplies, despite the risk of building collapse. Some Palu residents started returning to their homes to salvage usable items. German news agency dpa reported on October 2 that police arrested 45 people in Palu for looting.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island Queuing for fuel The earthquake and tsunami knocked out power to the island and left many residents without access to clean water and medical supplies. Some of them descended on gas stations to pump out fuel by hand for their generators.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island Foreign aid President Widodo has opened the door to foreign aid organizations as 200,000 people remain in desperate need of food, water and medicine. International Search and Rescue (ISAR) Germany has sent personnel to assist authorities.

Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island Search called off On October 11, authorities called off the search for missing people, leaving the whereabouts of around 5,000 people a mystery. Experts believe that many of the missing are buried underground after entire villages were swallowed by "liquid earth." To commemorate the missing, parks and monuments are planned for Balaroa, Petobo and Jono Oge, considered the worst-hit areas of the island. Author: Darko Janjevic, Wesley Rahn



cw/aw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

