Volcano-triggered tsunami kills scores in Indonesia

At least 168 people died in Indonesia after a tsunami hit beaches around Sunda Strait late Saturday evening, the country's disaster agency says, raising an earlier toll of 62.
It hit the area between Java and Sumatra, injuring more than 700 other people. At least 30 people are still missing and hundreds of homes, some hotels and other buildings have been destroyed,according to Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).
The number of casualties is expected to rise as data comes in from areas affected by the disaster, BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement on Sunday.
Authorities said the wave was likely caused by an eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano, possibly due to underwater landslides as well as an abnormal tidal surge due to a new moon. The volcano erupted about 24 minutes before the tsunami, scientists said.
"The combination caused a sudden tsunami that hit the coast," Nugroho said, but added that Indonesia's geological agency was investigating the cause.
Anak Krakatoa is a small volcanic island that emerged half a century after Krakatoa's 1883 eruption, which killed over 36,000 people. Indonesia's geological agency said that Anak Krakatoa had been showing signs of heightened activity for days, spewing plumes of ash thousands of meters into the air.
Scenes of devastation
The victims were mainly in the areas of Padenglang Regency, South Lampung and Serang, all less than 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of Jakarta.
Nugroho shared a video of the scene showing cars stuck in high water.
He later shared images of the aftermath in daylight.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo offered his condolences in a tweet, saying that he has ordered all relevant government departments to provide assistance to those affected by the disaster.
Caution advised
Authorities warned residents and tourists to stay away from beaches in the strait while a high-tide warning remained in place until December 25.
Saturday's tsunami was reminiscent of several similar disasters that have struck the vast archipelago, including the massive earthquake and seismic sea wave in 2004 that killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.
In October, 2,000 people died when an earthquake and a tsunami hit Sulawesi.
Just this year, successive smaller earthquakes have flattened parts of the tourist island of Lombok, while a double quake-and-tsunami killed thousands on Sulawesi island.
Read more: The last mile — What failed in the Sulawesi tsunami disaster
The island of Anak Krakatau was formed in the 1920s near the site of the most destructive volcanic eruption in recorded history, in 1883, which led to a series of tsunamis that killed 36,000 people.
aw, shs/sms (Reuters, AFP)
-
Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island
A bridge washed away
On Friday, September 28, a massive tidal wave unleashed by a 7.5-magnitude quake slammed into the Indonesian city of Palu located on Sulawesi island. The impact washed away Palu's 300-meter (328 yard) double-arched bridge, plunging cars into the water.
-
Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island
A deadly geophysical coincidence
This satellite image from October 1 shows how Palu is built on lowlands at the end of a narrow bay. Scientists say the shape of the bay amplified the size and power of the waves by forcing the water into a narrow and shallow channel. The earthquake's epicenter was also located close to shore, making the waves more powerful and leaving little time for warning.
-
Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island
A flooded mosque
The wave hit Palu, a city with a population of 380,000, on Friday evening as Muslim worshippers were gathering for evening prayers in local mosques. Authorities said that many others were caught on the beach while preparing a festival which was set to start later in the day.
-
Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island
Hospitals overwhelmed
With local hospitals crowded by hundreds of wounded, doctors were forced to treat the injured outside. Komang Adi Sujendra, director of a Palu hospital, urged assistance. "We need all the help we can get," he said. "We need field hospitals, medical workers, medicines and blankets."
-
Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island
Burying the dead
On October 2, the official death toll of the tsunami and quake reached over 1,200. Authorities expect that number to rise as more people remain trapped. On October 1, the national disaster agency told AP that over 150 bodies were buried in a mass grave, with the burial operations onoing. Indonesia is a majority-Muslim nation, and religious custom calls for burial soon after death.
-
Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island
Trapped below the rubble
The tsunami carried sand, mud and debris inland. Roads were blocked and communications disrupted with other cities. Rescue efforts in remote areas around Palu are being hampered by the extent of damage to infrastructure. More heavy equipment is also needed.
-
Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island
'Liquified' earth
The heavy earthquake caused sand and silt saturated by water to take on liquid characteristics in a process known as liquefaction. The national rescue agency said that over 1,700 houses in the Palu area were wiped out by liquefied soil.
-
Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island
President Widodo pledges to rebuild
Authorities managed to open the local airport a day after the tsunami, allowing the Indonesian mlitary to start delivering aid. The country's President Joko Widodo (r) visited the island and pledged to rebuild the city. The Associated Press reported that Widodo has authorized international help. The EU and 10 countries including the US, Australia and China have offered assistance.
-
Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island
Looters risk life and limb
Indonesian media showed images of survivors entering the heavily damaged malls and supermarkets to loot supplies, despite the risk of building collapse. Some Palu residents started returning to their homes to salvage usable items. German news agency dpa reported on October 2 that police arrested 45 people in Palu for looting.
-
Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island
Queuing for fuel
The earthquake and tsunami knocked out power to the island and left many residents without access to clean water and medical supplies. Some of them descended on gas stations to pump out fuel by hand for their generators.
-
Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island
Foreign aid
President Widodo has opened the door to foreign aid organizations as 200,000 people remain in desperate need of food, water and medicine. International Search and Rescue (ISAR) Germany has sent personnel to assist authorities.
-
Indonesia tsunami and earthquake devastate Sulawesi island
Search called off
On October 11, authorities called off the search for missing people, leaving the whereabouts of around 5,000 people a mystery. Experts believe that many of the missing are buried underground after entire villages were swallowed by "liquid earth." To commemorate the missing, parks and monuments are planned for Balaroa, Petobo and Jono Oge, considered the worst-hit areas of the island.
Author: Darko Janjevic, Wesley Rahn