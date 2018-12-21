Volcano-triggered tsunami kills scores in Indonesia

At least 168 people died in Indonesia after a tsunami hit beaches around Sunda Strait late Saturday evening, the country's disaster agency says, raising an earlier toll of 62.

It hit the area between Java and Sumatra, injuring more than 700 other people. At least 30 people are still missing and hundreds of homes, some hotels and other buildings have been destroyed,according to Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

The number of casualties is expected to rise as data comes in from areas affected by the disaster, BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement on Sunday.

Authorities said the wave was likely caused by an eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano, possibly due to underwater landslides as well as an abnormal tidal surge due to a new moon. The volcano erupted about 24 minutes before the tsunami, scientists said.

"The combination caused a sudden tsunami that hit the coast," Nugroho said, but added that Indonesia's geological agency was investigating the cause.

Anak Krakatoa is a small volcanic island that emerged half a century after Krakatoa's 1883 eruption, which killed over 36,000 people. Indonesia's geological agency said that Anak Krakatoa had been showing signs of heightened activity for days, spewing plumes of ash thousands of meters into the air.

Scenes of devastation

The victims were mainly in the areas of Padenglang Regency, South Lampung and Serang, all less than 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of Jakarta.

Nugroho shared a video of the scene showing cars stuck in high water.

He later shared images of the aftermath in daylight.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo offered his condolences in a tweet, saying that he has ordered all relevant government departments to provide assistance to those affected by the disaster.

Caution advised

Authorities warned residents and tourists to stay away from beaches in the strait while a high-tide warning remained in place until December 25.

Saturday's tsunami was reminiscent of several similar disasters that have struck the vast archipelago, including the massive earthquake and seismic sea wave in 2004 that killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.

In October, 2,000 people died when an earthquake and a tsunami hit Sulawesi.

Just this year, successive smaller earthquakes have flattened parts of the tourist island of Lombok, while a double quake-and-tsunami killed thousands on Sulawesi island.

The island of Anak Krakatau was formed in the 1920s near the site of the most destructive volcanic eruption in recorded history, in 1883, which led to a series of tsunamis that killed 36,000 people.

