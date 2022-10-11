Indonesian nickel mines expose eco-costs of electric cars

Nature and EnvironmentIndonesiaIndonesian nickel mines expose eco-costs of electric carsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndonesiaAyu Purwaningsih | Farida Indriastuti Jakarta11/10/2022November 10, 2022Nickel is essential for making electric vehicle batteries, and Indonesia is one of the largest producers in the world. Indonesia's government wants to develop the industry, but at what environmental cost?https://p.dw.com/p/4JKf8Advertisement