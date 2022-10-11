  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentIndonesia

Indonesian nickel mines expose eco-costs of electric cars

Ayu Purwaningsih | Farida Indriastuti Jakarta
November 10, 2022

Nickel is essential for making electric vehicle batteries, and Indonesia is one of the largest producers in the world. Indonesia's government wants to develop the industry, but at what environmental cost?

