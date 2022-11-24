  1. Skip to content
Residents of an Indonesian village mourn the loss of family members, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes because it is situated on the so-called "Ring of Fire"Image: Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto/IMAGO
Nature and EnvironmentIndonesia

Indonesia earthquake: Search for survivors amid devastation

1 hour ago

Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited one of the most badly damaged areas in Indonesia's West Java province, assuring people that evacuation would be a top priority. Monday's deadly quake has killed at least 271.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JzGX

Indonesian authorities are struggling to deliver aid to thousands of people displaced by a deadly earthquake that struck Indonesia's main island of Java this week.

Monday's earthquake shook the West Java province, killing at least 271 people, with at least 100 of them being children, the chief of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said on Thursday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Cianjur in West Java on Thursday, the region struck by the earthquake.

Widodo said a number of people were still missing and evacuation was a top priority for workers despite unfavorable weather conditions.

"Steep conditions and it is still raining and there are still aftershocks. The soil is unstable, so you need to be careful," Widodo said.

A number of people remain trapped in houses buried by the mud, with around 1,000 search and rescue personnel looking for people using heavy equipment, sniffer dogs and life detectors at Cijedia village, one of the worst-hit areas, in West Java.

Widodo also visited Ciajun on Tuesday, promising financial assistance of up to 50 million rupiahs ($3,180, €3,053) to each resident whose house was damaged.

Children among the victims of Indonesia quake

Thousands of houses damaged, many schools destroyed

The 5.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday struck a highly populated area — some 2.5 million people live in the mountainous Cianjur district.

More than 2000 people were injured and another 61,000 people were forced to evacuate to shelters, leaving many without adequate supplies since the quake blocked the roads needed to get aid to those affected.

Some 56,000 houses were damaged, while 171 public facilities, including schools, were destroyed, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

While the magnitude of the earthquake itself would typically be expected to cause light damage, experts say proximity to fault lines, the shallowness of the quake and inadequate infrastructure that cannot withstand earthquakes all contributed to extensive damage.

rm/sms (AP, Reuters) 

Iranian women during a protest against Islamic Republic regime in Marivan city in the northwestern Kurdistan region.

UN rights chief says Iran must end crackdown on protesters

Human Rights1 hour ago
