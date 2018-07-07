India's top court upholds death penalty for gang rapists

An Indian court denied the appeals of three men convicted of a 2012 gang rape who wanted their death sentences lifted. The gang rape of a medical student sparked outrage in India and led to harsher sex crime penalties.
India's Supreme Court on Monday upheld death sentences for three men convicted for the gang-rape and murder of a young woman in the capital New Delhi in 2012.
"There is no merit in the petitions," said Justice Ashok Bhushan, who read out the judgment.
Read more: Is India the worst place in the world to be a woman?
Jyoti Singh, a physiotherapy student, was on a bus home from the cinema with a male friend when she was raped and thrown off the bus by a gang of five men and a teenager.
Read more: Horrific cases exemplify India's grotesque rape problem
The gang beat the man unconscious before raping and torturing 23-year-old Singh with an iron bar as the private bus drove loops through the Indian capital.
After 45 minutes she was then dumped on the street with horrific internal injuries, dying as a result of them 13 days later in a Singapore hospital.
Read more: #MeToo in India: 'Women's rights need more than just a social media campaign'
Singh survived long enough to be able to identify her attackers and following a seven-month trial, four of the men were convicted in September 2013 for murder, gang-rape, theft, conspiracy and "unnatural acts."
The four men have maintained their innocence but only three appealed to have their death sentences lifted. Their legal avenues for appeal are not yet exhausted.
Read more: Caste dynamics behind sexual violence in India
A fifth man, who was the suspected leader of the group, was found dead in prison in what is thought to be a suicide, while a 17-year-old was sentenced to three years in a detention center and has since been released.
'A great message'
The gang-rape sparked demonstrations attended by tens of thousands of people in Delhi and across India, which led to harsher sentences for sex crimes, including the death penalty.
Singh's parents on Monday welcomed the ruling, with her mother Asha Singh saying it was "very happy news."
"It's a great message for the entire society. This verdict is meant for society, women and all of us," Singh's father told reporters.
India has seen a swathe of sex crimes over the past few months, including attacks on children.
The gang-rape of an eight-year-old girl from a Muslim nomadic community in January has seen further angry protests.
The girl from the northern Jammu region died after she was kidnapped, drugged and gang raped by several men for days at a Hindu temple.
India is one of the countries that still permits capital punishment, typically hanging those sentenced to death, the law was inherited from Britain during Imperial rule.
law/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)
A teenage girl who had been raped and set on fire in her home village has succumbed to her injuries. The horrific case follows a disturbing pattern of violence against women in India. (09.03.2016)
The brutality of a recent rape and murder has drawn attention to an alarming rise of sexual violence in India. Activists say the surge is part of a deeper social dysfunction. Murali Krishnan reports from New Delhi. (16.05.2017)
It is the second such incident to be reported from the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand in recent days. India has been struggling to deal with a spate of brutal sexual assaults in recent months. (07.05.2018)
A man convicted of participating in the rape and murder of a young woman in 2012 has been released, according to police. The move has sparked protests, with the victim's mother saying the government "let us down." (20.12.2015)
#JusticeForAsifa has taken a spiteful turn, dividing the India-administered state on religious lines as the child's assault and death is being used by right-wing hardline Hindu groups to polarize communities. (13.04.2018)
The Indian woman who was brutally gang-raped in 2012, dubbed by media as Nirbhaya, has been publicly named by her mother. The tragic incident has led to more reports of violence against women. (17.12.2015)
In an interview with DW, Indian feminist V. S. Elizabeth says that although the global #MeToo movement had an impact on India, it is still restricted to the educated middle class with an access to the Internet. (15.03.2018)
The grotesque sexual assault on an 8-month-old baby in Delhi is the latest in a series of rapes that has prompted serious soul-searching as to why authorities are failing to protect women and girls. (30.01.2018)
Lawmakers have passed a bill to reduce the age limit to try minors accused of serious crimes. The bill was passed following outrage after a youth convicted in the gruesome 2012 Delhi rape was released two days ago. (22.12.2015)
Horrific rapes in India in recent days have once again sparked outrage and large-scale protests nationwide. The ghastly incidents highlight the link between sexual violence and the caste system. Murali Krishnan reports. (10.05.2018)
India is the world's most dangerous nation for women due to the high risk of sexual violence and regressive traditions, said a new study. Activists disagree with its methodology, but agree that gender crimes are up. (26.06.2018)