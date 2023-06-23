  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Titanic sub
China
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsIndia

India's opposition parties to unite against Modi in 2024

14 minutes ago

Leaders from various opposition parties met in Bihar to discuss a united front at next year's election. They will formulate a plan to run joint candidates against the BJP in key consultancies.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T000
Leaders from India's opposition parties including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav
Bihar Chief Minister and Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (second from left) were among the key figures at the meeting in PatnaImage: Bihar state Chief Minister's Office/AP/picture alliance

Leaders of 17 political parties in India agreed on Friday to form a united front against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Loose coalitions have been formed in the past, but not since the 1980s have so many different parties banded together on a national level to take on ruling party in government, The Indian Express reported.

"There certainly will be some differences among us but we have decided we will work together, work with flexibility," said Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Indian National Congress (INC) who was disqualified from parliament in March in a defamation case.

The meeting was hosted by the chief minister of the eastern Bihar state, Nitish Kumar, and was held in the state capital of Patna.

"Everyone has agreed that we will all work together in the interest of the country," said Kumar of the Janata Dal-United Party.

"There is agreement to go together, there has been agreement to fight the elections together."

Leaders take aim at Modi's BJP

The meeting brought together senior politicians from a wide range of parties who are determined to deny Modi a third term as prime minister.

"If this dictatorial government returns this time, there will be no elections in future," The Hindu reported West Bangal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as saying.

But representatives from some parties sat out the post-meeting press conference on Friday.

The Times of India reported that the Aam Aadmi Party would not join any alliance with the INC until it denounces a controversial central government ordinance that affects bureaucrats posted to the capital.

Meanwhile, the BJP dismissed the opposition talks as a "futile exercise."

What's next for the opposition?

The parties will meet again next month to formulate a strategy to defeat the Hindu-nationalist BJP at the polls.

This would include running joint candidates in certain constituencies around the country to prevent the BJP benefiting from a splintering in votes among opposition parties.

Kumar said the parties would also hash out a common manifesto outlining their plan for India's economy, among other issues.

"There are many hurdles to cross before a proper opposition united front can take shape," political analyst Arti Jerath told the Associated Press.

"But I think the compulsions for the opposition parties to present a united challenge to Modi are very, very big because in the last four years they have all faced harassment from federal investigative agencies and the BJP has played politics with all of them to break these parties and harass their leaders."

"If they don't put up a united challenge to Modi and somehow stop him from coming back, they all know it is going to be the end of the road for them because the BJP will not really allow any of these opposition parties, particularly the Congress, to survive," he said.

zc/rs (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Click here to watch Modi's address live

India's Modi says ties with US 'defining partnership' of the century

India's Modi says ties with US 'defining partnership' of the century

The Indian prime minister addressed US lawmakers as part of his state visit in Washington. US President Joe Biden hailed ties between the two countries, with Modi saying his visit opens a "new chapter" in relations.
Politics19 hours ago
India | Mahatma Gandhi

What has become of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy?

What has become of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy?

Often called "father of the nation," Mahatma Gandhi wanted an independent, peaceful India that protected religious freedom. But that was challenged by growing Muslim and Hindu nationalism. What do Gandhi's teachings mean to today's India?
PoliticsJanuary 30, 202302:44 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bundestag plenary on June 23, 2023

German parliament reforms skilled work immigration law

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Electoral posters of the top two presidential candidates in the 2018 election, Julius Maada Bio and Samura Kamara

Sierra Leone gears up for crucial election

Sierra Leone gears up for crucial election

PoliticsJune 22, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A woman tending plants in a garden

Aging India sees boom in senior living

Aging India sees boom in senior living

Society6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German children standing on rubble in West Berlin waiving at a US plane

Berlin Airlift 75 years on: When enemies became friends

Berlin Airlift 75 years on: When enemies became friends

History2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Aerial view of a rusty blue boat crammed with hundreds of migrants

Migrants seek answers after Greece boat disaster

Migrants seek answers after Greece boat disaster

Catastrophe21 hours ago01:27 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A car set on fire by Israelis is pictured in front of a house in Turmus Aya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

ConflictsJune 21, 202302:00 min
More from Middle East

North America

A crowd with banners in favor of and opposed to legal abortion

Abortion: US marks a year since Roe v. Wade reversal

Abortion: US marks a year since Roe v. Wade reversal

Society2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A woman affected by Suzano eucalyptus producing methods looks outside a window in her home

Greenwashing concerns: Is Brazil paper company sustainable?

Greenwashing concerns: Is Brazil paper company sustainable?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage