What has become of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy?

Manira Chaudhary | Sharique Ahmad
2 hours ago

Often called "father of the nation," Mahatma Gandhi wanted an independent, peaceful India that protected religious freedom. But that was challenged by growing Muslim and Hindu nationalism. What do Gandhi's teachings mean to today's India?

An emergency responder pulls a stretcher with a wounded person on it in Pakistan

Pakistan: Blast near mosque in Peshawar leaves dozens dead

Terrorism2 hours ago
Africa

A man sits on an electric motorcycle on a bridge in Kenya

Africa boosts homegrown e-mobility in bid to curb emissions

Cars and Transportation6 hours ago
Asia

A motorbike ambulance, a two-wheeler with a sidecar consisting of a hospital bed on wheels, travels on a dirt road through Abhujmarh

India: Using a motorcycle ambulance to get to hospital

HealthJanuary 29, 20236 images
Germany

Karim Adeyemi celebrates a goal for Dortmund

Karim Adeyemi finally makes his mark for Borussia Dortmund

Sports23 hours ago
Europe

An illustration showing China's 100 Yuan, or Renminbi, notes, the largest denomination in Chinese currency.

How China's yuan props up Putin's anemic budget

Business3 hours ago
Middle East

Arrival of Hungarian Jews in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

UAE may include Holocaust in school curriculums

PoliticsJanuary 28, 2023
North America

Meta, formerly Facebook, corporate headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California on November 9, 2022

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

BusinessJanuary 29, 2023
Latin America

A man rolling a tire into a blockade of burning tires on the streets of Port-au-Prince

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

PoliticsJanuary 28, 2023
