What has become of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy? Manira Chaudhary | Sharique Ahmad 2 hours ago Often called "father of the nation," Mahatma Gandhi wanted an independent, peaceful India that protected religious freedom. But that was challenged by growing Muslim and Hindu nationalism. What do Gandhi's teachings mean to today's India?