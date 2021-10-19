Indian businesses hurting as Omicron wave nears peak

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
With a slowly recovering economy, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in India is affecting both the retail and service sectors.
As economies around the world rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, the two main superpowers are racing ahead. DW gives a snapshot of who benefits most from record-high global GDP worth $94 trillion.
After exiting the EU, London is looking to hammer out a new trade agreement with India. The UK is hoping for lower tariffs on Scotch whisky and better access to the tech sector, while India is eyeing a better visa deal.
The country proudly celebrates the success of Indian origin champions abroad — from sports to the tech industry. But critics say it only highlights a wider problem of brain drain.
After being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, infections in Brazil are falling due to high vaccination rates. Some here are even hoping the country can hold its iconic Carnival again. But, experts urge caution.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version