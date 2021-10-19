 Indian businesses hurting as Omicron wave nears peak | Business News - The Latest financial, market & economic news | DW | 27.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Indian businesses hurting as Omicron wave nears peak

With a slowly recovering economy, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in India is affecting both the retail and service sectors.

Watch video 02:24

More in the Media Center

A sex worker watches the celebrations of Raksha Bandhan festival in Mumbai, India on 16 August 2019, organized by the NGO Social Activities Integration (SAI) in a red light area. (Photo by Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

India's sex workers hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic 19.10.2021

Indians celebrate Diwali amid COVID

Indians celebrate Diwali amid COVID 04.11.2021

India's funeral services go into overdrive to cope with the devastating second coronavirus wave.

India faces rapidly rising death toll due to COVID-19 23.04.2021

India has found itself in the grips of a bird-flu outbreak in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bird-flu outbreak during COVID pandemic hits India hard 15.01.2021

More from Business

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - America 27.01.2022

Leslie Perez, who works as a digital Chivo Wallet promoter shows her balance while she works at a gas station in San Salvador, El Salvador, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Salvadorans are slowly warming up to the use of the digital Chivo Wallets promoted by the government of President Nayib Bukele, but most use it to receive remittances from the U.S. and not to buy Bitcoin cryptocurrency. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

El Salvador, IMF at odds over Bitcoin 27.01.2022

04.04.2018+++Genf, Schweiz+++ (180404) -- BEIJING, April 4, 2018 () -- Photo taken on April 4, 2018 shows the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (/Xu Jinquan) (rh) |

EU asks for investigation into alleged Chinese retaliation against Lithuania 27.01.2022

13.3.2021***A burqa clad Sri Lankan Muslim woman walks in a street of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrassas, citing national security. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Used cars can cost as much as houses in Sri Lanka 27.01.2022

Read also

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 15, 2021 in New York City. Following positive economic news out of China, stocks were up in morning trading on Monday with investors looking at retail sales and earnings results out from major U.S. companies later this week. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

US, China COVID recovery dwarfs all others 05.01.2022

As economies around the world rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, the two main superpowers are racing ahead. DW gives a snapshot of who benefits most from record-high global GDP worth $94 trillion.

British Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks to the media during the launch of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between the United Kingdom and India during an event at a hotel in New Delhi, India, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

UK, India launch post-Brexit free trade talks 13.01.2022

After exiting the EU, London is looking to hammer out a new trade agreement with India. The UK is hoping for lower tariffs on Scotch whisky and better access to the tech sector, while India is eyeing a better visa deal.

Indian Statistical Institute is a leading educational institution in the field of computer, statistics and research. ISI Students. Where it was taken: West Bengal Copyright: Payel Samanta

Is India facing a brain drain? 17.12.2021

The country proudly celebrates the success of Indian origin champions abroad — from sports to the tech industry. But critics say it only highlights a wider problem of brain drain.

Musicians and singers perform during Viradouro samba school's rehearsal, in view to the upcoming 2022 carnival, in Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on November 9, 2021. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)

Hope for Carnival comeback amid Brazil’s COVID-19 success 29.11.2021

After being battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, infections in Brazil are falling due to high vaccination rates. Some here are even hoping the country can hold its iconic Carnival again. But, experts urge caution.