Aditya Pandey

08/21/2024 August 21, 2024

Like many women in rural northern India, Tenzin Dolma was married and became a mother at an early age. Unlike many of her peers, Tenzin is an ultramarathon runner balancing providing for her family with training for and competing in some of India’s most grueling races. She also runs up against critics in her community who don’t understand her passion or think women should participate in sports.