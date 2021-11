Low-pressure system triggered rains

The off-season torrential rains are the result of a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea. A total of 13 out of Kerala's 14 districts received much more rainfall than predicted over the past week as a result, according to the Indian government's Meteorological Department. Between October 7 and 13, around 73 millimeters of rain was predicted, but over 194 mm of rain fell — a difference of 166%.