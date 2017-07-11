 India: Star Bollywood singer KK dies at 53 | News | DW | 01.06.2022

Popular for his own songs about love and friendship, and for music in Bollywood movies, singer KK died after reporting uneasiness at a concert in Kolkata.

Bollywood singer KK died after performing at a concert in Kolkata

Star Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, died on Tuesday night after performing at a packed concert in the eastern city of Kolkata.

Kunnath, loved by fans for songs in popular Bollywood movies like "Om Shanti Om" (2007) and "Bachna Ae Haseeno" (2008), possibly died of a heart attack, authorities said.

He was 53 years-old and is survived by his wife and two children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to offer his condolences, saying he was "saddened by the untimely demise" of the popular Bollywood singer and that he would be remembered through his songs. 

KK reports feeling ill during concert

KK was not feeling well during the concert, held at a packed indoor stadium, last evening, local media reported.

He was pronounced dead upon being brought to the hospital somewhere around 10 p.m. Tuesday night (1630 GMT), local media reported citing doctors at the hospital.

KK's initial hits like "Pyaar Ke Pal" and "Yaaron," songs about love and friendship, put him in the spotlight as a well-liked star among the youth of the country.

A versatile singer, KK also recorded songs in multiple Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

rm/sms (Reuters, AFP)

