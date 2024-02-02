India releases pigeon accused of spying for China

The pigeon was held in custody for eight months before being released. It turned out to be an open-water racing bird from Taiwan.

Indian police released a pigeon after eight months in custody, as it was finally cleared of charges of being a suspected Chinese spy.

The bird was caught at a port in Mumbai and had rings tied to its leg with "messages written in a Chinese-like script" on its wings, Indian daily newspaper Times of India reported.

Police took in the pigeon, later sending it to Mumbai's Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals.

They later found out that it was an open-water racing bird from Taiwan that had escaped and made its way to India.

