 India readies to repatriate up to a million stranded nationals | News | DW | 05.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

India readies to repatriate up to a million stranded nationals

The massive repatriation exercise has been prompted by stranded Indians who have been making appeals to return home. Many of the distressed Indians are migrant workers in the Gulf countries.  

India readies to repatriate up to a million stranded (Getty Images/AFP/N. Seelam)

India is set to repatriate hundreds of thousands of Indian nationals stranded abroad from Wednesday onwards.

Travelers would be brought back in aircraft, mainly operated by national carrier Air India, and naval ships, the country's Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Read more: Hollywood and Bollywood stars come together to raise funds for India

Currently, more than 17 million Indians are living abroad. While the exact numbers of nationals who will require repatriation are not known, it is estimated that the number could rise to a million.  

In March, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar asked Indians abroad to avoid returning until the COVID-19 situation subsided. India has now entered a third phase of lockdown, after easing some restrictions. 

During the first phase from May 7-14, 60 commercial flights are set to bring back some 15,000 citizens from 12 countries, according to local media. About half of the flights are expected to be operated from Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emitrates (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Watch video 03:16

Health workers in India put at great risk for little pay

Flights would also bring passengers from the US, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Bangladesh.   

Citizens hoping to be repatriated in the first phase would strictly be on a payment basis. The price of travel fare is unclear as of now. 

Read more: How crowdfunding is helping India's poor in the age of COVID-19

Flight arrivals in India have been distributed across 10 states, with most of the air traffic going to the capital, Delhi, and the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. 

The Finance Minister of Kerala, one of the states with the highest migrant populations to the Middle East, tweeted that the state expected 500,000 migrants to return.

The first flights planned were from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh and Doha. The massive repatriation was planned after Indians stranded abroad appealed to the government for their return.

The Gulf countries have one of the highest Indian migrant populations, with an estimated 8.5 million Indian workers spread across the region.  

Indian embassies and high commissions are currently preparing lists of citizens who are in distress. More than 200,000 people have already registered a desire to return from the the UAE alone.  

Due to the coronavirus lockdown and its economic impact, as well as an ongoing oil crisis, many migrant workers have been left without jobs.  

Read more: Coronavirus deepens risks for migrant workers in the Gulf 

While many of the migrant labourers from the Gulf nations are expected to return on naval ships, women — and especially pregnant women — will be given priority to return in aircrafts.  

Related content

Russland Moskau | Coronavirus | Lomonosow-Klinik

Coronavirus latest: Russia reports record 10,000 new cases 03.05.2020

Russia is registering more new infections than any other country in Europe. Helicopters and drones are being deployed in Moscow to enforce social distancing ahead of a two-day public holiday. Follow DW for the latest.

Bildergalerie Coronavirus & Obachlosigkeit | Kalkutta, Indien

How crowdfunding is helping India's poor in the age of COVID-19 01.05.2020

Amid a nationwide lockdown that has left millions of poor laborers unable to fulfill their basic needs, several good Samaritans and organizations have turned to crowdfunding to help those who are struggling. 

Bangladesch Dhaka Coronavirus Maßnahmen Social Distancing Markt

Attacked and harassed — How Bangladeshi journalists are paying the price for COVID-19 reporting 04.05.2020

Rights groups say that PM Sheikh Hasina's government is trying to conceal information about COVID-19. Experts say the public health crisis in Bangladesh is far worse than what the authorities are projecting.

Advertisement