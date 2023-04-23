  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
War in Ukraine
A group of Indian policemen stand next to a wanted poster of Amritpal Singh
Singh claims to be inspired by Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and has fashioned his appearance to look like himImage: Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images
PoliticsIndia

India: Police arrest fugitive Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh

25 minutes ago

Singh's reported surrender to the Indian police comes as a surprising end to the intense manhunt launched over a month ago. He had managed to evade a previous attempt to arrest him.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QS4O

Ending a a five-week manhunt, the Indian police has arrested fugitive Sikh separatist and preacher Amritpal Singh, officials said on Sunday.

Singh's was arrested in Moga, in the northern state of Punjab. Sikhs constitute majority of the population in Punjab.

"(We) Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share," the state police tweeted without giving any further details. 

Local media quoted police sources as saying Singh handed himself early on Sunday. Sikh religious leader, Jasbir Singh Rodde, also said that the 29-year-old surrendered after offering morning prayers at a Sikh shrine in Moga.

Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh leader, leaves the holy Sikh shrine of the Golden Temple along with his supporters
Little is known about the life of the 29-year-old before he moved to Punjab in 2022.Image: Stringer/REUTERS

Singh and his aides have been accused of spreading disharmony in the Indian state, attempting murder, attacking police personnel and obstructing their duty.

What is the Khalistani movement?

The young separatist first stepped into limelight earlier this year with provocative speeches encouraging the formation of Khalistan — a proposed sovereign Sikh state on Indian territory.

The Khalistani movement had last gained wind in the 1980s which led to a series of events which has scarred the nation. It involved an attack by the Indian authorities on the Golden Temple — the holiest shrine for Sikhs — to capture Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The attack, meant as a surgical strike, went awry when Indian troops encountered resistance from Bhindranwale's followers. The bloodshed escalated when Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was killed by her Sikh bodyguard as retribution and eventually led to a massacre of Sikhs across India in 1984.

The movement had been declining until Amritpal Singh, who claims to draw inspiration from Bhindranwale, returned to India from abroad in 2022.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

The radical Sikh preacher currently heads Waris Punjab De, or Punjab's Heirs, an organization that was part of a massive campaign to mobilize farmers against controversial agriculture reforms being pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. 

His provocative speeches in India and rising support from Punjabi diaspora in Canada, the UK and the US has increased fears of violence similar to the 1980s.

Authorities tried to arrest him mid-March after Singh and his supporters raided a police station, armed with swords, knives and guns, to demand the release of his aides who were arrested for assault and attempted kidnapping. The preacher managed to escape arrest by fleeing on a motorcycle.

Singh's reported surrender comes as a surprising end to the 37-day manhunt. As a fugitive, he released a video in which he taunted authorities. "I was neither afraid of arrest earlier, nor am I now. I am in high spirits. Nobody could harm me. It is the grace of God," he said.

mk/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Black smoke rising out of a neighborhood of Khartoum, Sudan

US evacuates citizens from Sudan amid ongoing conflict

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Afrika MSF Nigeria Maiduguri

Nigeria's malnourished children

Nigeria's malnourished children

Politics18 hours ago03:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

BG Japan 80 ist das neue 50

For Japan's senior soccer players, 80 is the new 50!

For Japan's senior soccer players, 80 is the new 50!

Sports20 hours ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

heat pump outside a house

How Germany plans to phase out oil and gas heating

How Germany plans to phase out oil and gas heating

Society18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The flags of the EU, Moldova, and Ukraine

Moldova: EU negotiations and Russian propaganda

Moldova: EU negotiations and Russian propaganda

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A crutch is seen lying amid countless shoes in the aftermath of a deadly crush at a charity event in Yemen.

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

CatastropheApril 20, 202301:21 min
More from Middle East

North America

USA | Start der SpaceX' Starship Rakete

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

ScienceApril 21, 202302:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

A man swimming to shore while pulling a raft loaded with conch shells

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Nature and Environment18 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage