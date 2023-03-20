Amritpal Singh: Indian police hunt for Sikh separatist

India has appealed to foreign governments to take action against Sikh radicals in the Indian diaspora who they accuse of trying to revive the insurgency.
Between India and Pakistan - The Sikh Dilemma
Attacks in London, San Francisco
Police in the UK reported on Monday that Khalistan supporters had allegedly smashed windows at the Indian High Commission in London over the weekend and removed the building's Indian flag.
The Indian government said it had summoned British deputy high commissioner in New Delhi to demand an explanation.
"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," a government statement said.
UK Foreign Office Minister Tariq Ahmad said he was "appalled" by the incident in London.
"This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff," he wrote on Twitter. "The UK government will always take the security of the Indian High Commission seriously."
Similar unrest was reported at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Footage posted online appeared to show Singh's supporters smashing the consulate's doors and windows after breaking down barricades. An official cited by the AFP news agency said the Indian Foreign Ministry was closely examining the video.