  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Iraq: 20 years since US invasion
Xi in Moscow
Indian police stand outside the residence of Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh
Indian police are seeking to capture Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who they accuse of inciting tensionsImage: Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images
PoliticsIndia

Amritpal Singh: Indian police hunt for Sikh separatist

21 minutes ago

The radical preacher demands the creation of a breakaway state for Sikhs. The separatist movement has sparked unrest in Punjab province and has also found supporters in North America and the UK.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OwLk

Authorities in India extended a mobile internet blackout across the northern state of Punjab on Monday as police hunted for radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh.

The 30-year-old has risen to prominence in recent months for his push to create a separate Sikh state known as "Khalistan."

Authorities say the internet blackout will remain in place until at least noon on Tuesday.

Police in Punjab arrested more than 100 of his supporters following protests in the Sikh majority state over the weekend. But Singh's whereabouts remain unknown.

What is the Khalistan movement?

The push for a breakaway Sikh homeland enjoys some support in Punjab, where about 58% of the population of 30 million are Sikhs.

The Khalistan movement is banned in India, where the government considers it to be national security threat.

Thousands of people died during earlier efforts to advance the Khalistan separatist campaign the 1980s and early 1990s.

It is also a popular idea among some members of the Sikh diaspora in countries such as Canada, the UK and the US.

India has appealed to foreign governments to take action against Sikh radicals in the Indian diaspora who they accuse of trying to revive the insurgency.

Between India and Pakistan - The Sikh Dilemma

Attacks in London, San Francisco

Police in the UK reported on Monday that Khalistan supporters had allegedly smashed windows at the Indian High Commission in London over the weekend and removed the building's Indian flag. 

The Indian government said it had summoned British deputy high commissioner in New Delhi to demand an explanation.

"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK government to the security of  Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," a government statement said.

UK Foreign Office Minister Tariq Ahmad said he was "appalled" by the incident in London.

"This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff," he wrote on Twitter. "The UK government will always take the security of the Indian High Commission seriously."

Similar unrest was reported at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Footage posted online appeared to show Singh's supporters smashing the consulate's doors and windows after breaking down barricades. An official cited by the AFP news agency said the Indian Foreign Ministry was closely examining the video.

nm/rt (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gets a hug from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Canada's Justin Trudeau amid talks of 'snub'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Canada's Justin Trudeau amid talks of 'snub'

Modi met the Canadian premier nearly a week after he arrived on his first state visit. Trudeau's trip to India has seen him make multiple costume changes and show off dance moves but has not gone exactly to plan.
PoliticsFebruary 23, 2018
Police on patrol

Two alleged Sikh extremists arrested in Germany

Two alleged Sikh extremists arrested in Germany

Two Indian men have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of supplying weapons to a Sikh separatist group. The men were arrested on suspicion of membership of a terrorist organization and violation of weapons laws.
December 9, 2010
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man along with a youth use a satellite dish to move children across a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfalls

UN: Climate action needs 'quantum leap' to save 1.5C goal

Climate1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping's Russia visit puts focus on Ukraine

Xi Jinping's Russia visit puts focus on Ukraine

Conflicts4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Japan | deutsch-japanische Regierungskonsultationen in Tokio

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Group of women, men and children seen sitting and standing behind a long table

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

SocietyMarch 19, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Children seen looking at debris in northern Syria after an earthquake struck the region

Will the EU earthquake support donor conference help Syria?

Will the EU earthquake support donor conference help Syria?

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A US flag in front of an advertising poster for a Mercedes-Benz car.

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Is German industry migrating to the US?

BusinessMarch 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Catastrophe1 hour ago6 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage