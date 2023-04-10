  1. Skip to content
India floods fueled by climate change, rapid development

Shakeel Sobhan | Ab Rauoof Ganie both in Kullu and Manali
October 4, 2023

While India's northern Himachal Pradesh state often sees landslides and flash floods, unregulated construction and torrential rains are exacerbating natural disasters in the mountainous region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X6Rs
