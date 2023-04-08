Spain's female float bearers shake up Holy Week gender roles

Semana Santa, or Holy Week, in Seville is a "man's affair," as one local puts it. But outside the regional capital, women have long taken on other than traditional roles in the epic Easter procession.

In Seville, you can smell "Semana Santa" before it arrives. In the lead-up to the holiday, also known as Holy Week, the smell of burning incense lingers in the air on street corners, a trademark scent of the spectacular Easter processions that will take place this year between April 2 and 6. Tens of thousands of visitors flock to the capital of the province of Andalusia each year to take it all in.

Observant Catholics come to offer their devotion, non-believers come to marvel at the floats, immense structures laden with flowers and religious statues, and carried on the aching shoulders of a lucky chosen few, the "costaleros" or float bearers.

"It's an honour, a source of pride," Jose Gonzalez, a long-time "costalero," explained at a rehearsal in Seville's Omnium Sanctorum Church. In the roughly seven hours it takes 45 men to slowly walk a 1,800-kilogram float with a statue of Jesus Christ to the city cathedral and back, they serve as "the feet of God,” as Gonzalez puts it.

Female float bearers to the rescue

In Seville, this physically gruelling task is only entrusted to men at present. Demand for a spot like Gonzalez's under a float is extremely high. Many contenders miss out.

But elsewhere, like in the tiny town of La Campana just 50 minutes drive away, women have been taking up float bearer roles for almost 30 years.

In 1993, one of the community's five brotherhoods — the religious bodies that organize Holy Week — were short on men. Local women decided to step up and they have never looked back, Reyes Zarapico, the elder sister (highest-ranking member) of the brotherhood, told DW. Now and then they've been short on women but thankfully not this year, she explained.

"The men were hoping that there wouldn't be enough women so that they could get under the float again," Zarapico, 43, told DW in La Campana "But there are no problems at all."

Bearing the weight of a Holy Week float is an intense physical and mental experience Image: Juan Luis Rod

‘It's like childbirth'

Maricarmen Silva, 43 and the longest-serving "costalera" in the town with over 20 years experience, finds it hard to sum up just how profound an experience their four-hour procession is. "It's like childbirth, when the mother is exhausted but then she sees the child and it all melts away," she says.

This year, many young female float bearers in La Campana are taking part for the first time. Like Andrea Calzada, who's just 16. She stepped in for her mother, who had to pull out after a traffic accident. "I've been happy in this environment since I was a little girl," Calzada told DW. "I used to come with my mother to rehearsals, and it is something I always dreamed of doing, since I was small…This is my family."

Heroes of Seville

It's hard to overstate how deeply embedded Holy Week, or "Semana Santa," traditions are in Andalusian culture. The holiday is observed throughout Spain but is chiefly associated with its southernmost region, and particularly the capital city, Seville. For one week, the city grinds to a halt as the narrow streets throng with parades and onlookers.

Float bearers occupy a special place in the public imagination and are linked with a sort of masculine ideal, according to Pilar Fernandez, who is now a social worker but spent time observing the city's float bearers as an anthropologist interested in masculinity.

Residents and worshippers watch penitents carry the image of Jesus Christ during a procession as they celebrate the Holy Week Image: Miguel Candela/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

Until the 1970s, float bearers were typically dock workers paid by the brotherhoods to lift the heavy loads while these days, it is more or less a voluntary role. The name "costalero" derives from the "costal," or sack, worn on the head as a buffer against the float.

"When the 'costalero' goes to the bar after practice, he keeps his sack under his arm. He has public favor, he's kind of a hero," Fernandez told DW on the phone.

Many float bearers, particularly in the regional capital, are deeply and sincerely religious, seeing their physical service as a type of penance or an opportunity for spiritual reflection. The training sessions also result in close social bonds forming, Fernandez said. There is a martial atmosphere, but at the same time men help dress each other in their head gear, and can express a certain intimacy or vulnerability, she explained.

The traditional role of women during Holy Week is behind the scenes, according to Fernandez, although these days many also take part in the procession as Nazerenes, the cone-headed, masked penitents. Historically, women would prepare sandwiches for the Nazarenes, make clothes for the float bearers or dress religious icons.

Twenty years ago, when she carried out her research, Fernandez asked one leader of the float bearers, whose role was to shout out instructions from outside the float, what would happen if there weren't enough men. "He told me more or less that he would put it on wheels before he saw women carry it," she recounted.

The last bastion

Despite the attitude of this particular man, women do become float bearers elsewhere. So why not in Seville?

One local with a few theories on this is 82-year-old Maruja Vilches. In 1985, she was one of the first five women to take part in the city procession as a Nazarene. "Seville had no idea," she explained. The women kept their masks and robes on so the secret didn't get out.

Later, in 2012, she was the first woman elected to lead a Seville brotherhood in their centuries of history, serving as elder sister. "There was more astonishment than resistance," she recalled.

Maruja Vilches has broken down gender barriers in Seville's Catholic brotherhoods Image: Juan Luis Rod

For Vilches, it's not down to sexism that there are no female float bearers in her city. It's about supply and demand. "If Seville needed more float bearers, women would step up. But if a brotherhood is looking for one, men fill the street waiting."

Nonetheless, Vilches sees the need for change: "Holy Week in Seville is a man's affair, that's for sure."

Andrea Calzada, the 16-year-old from La Campana, would like to see more women carrying the precious floats.

"I think women should go for it," she said. "We should show how we can parade the statues of Jesus and the Virgin Mary like we deserve, that it's not only something for men."

Edited by: Andreas Illmer