In South Africa, life is returning to normal

Although new Omicron variants are taking hold in South Africa, for many in the country life is returning to normal.
A year ago, South Africa celebrated the opening of the continent's first COVID-19 vaccine production line. Now it's at risk of being shut down due to low demand.
Only a few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. DW sums up the global data on the current situation in three charts.
North Korea on Sunday reported a total of 42 deaths from "fever" after admitting its first-ever COVID-19 cases days before. Lockdown policies have been implemented across the country, according to state-run media.
You may be at risk of catching the new subvariants BA.4 or BA.5 even if you had the original omicron, virologist Alex Sigal told DW's Science Unscripted.
