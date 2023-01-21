In pictures: Afghan women protest Taliban sports ban
When the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, it meant more restrictions on women's freedom in the country, including a sports ban. Some women are defying the ban by being photographed anonymously playing sports.
Ruled offside
Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the country has enacted a series of measures that put added restrictions on women. A sports ban is part of this sexist campaign, but many women are taking a stand against it. The news agency AP took pictures of them last September while concealing their identities. This is a former women's football team in Kabul.
Threatened over sports
This young female skateboarder wears a burqa while skating. The Taliban not only banned all forms of sports for women and girls, (including banning them from entering parks and gyms), they also intimidate women who continue doing so with threatening phone calls and harassing visits.
Knocked out of boxing
Noura, 20, remembers when the Taliban took over Kabul. The 20-year-old took part in a tournament in a sports facility in Kabul that day. When the audience realized that the Taliban had reached the suburbs of Kabul, all the women and girls fled from the event. It was Noura's last tournament.
A fighter on the run
Noura is a fighter. She grew up in a poor area of Kabul, and always faced challenges head-on. But when she and her family were threatened by the Taliban, she left Kabul in fear and hid out for weeks in the province where he parents are from. "Since the Taliban returned, I feel like I'm dead," she told AP.
Systemically sidelined
A lot of women are having experiences similar to this female bike racer: They're systematically disenfranchised by the Taliban. They're prohibited from attending schools and universities, they have to cover their entire bodies in public, and women's ability to work outside of the home is heavily restricted.
The game is over
Basketball is also out of the question for these young women in Kabul. The spokesperson for the Taliban's National Olympic Committee announced that officials are planning new sports venues to allow women to participate in them again. But similar statements have been made regarding women visiting middle and high schools, and so far none of those things have happened.