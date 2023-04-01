  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights
Argentine pesos from a client buying U.S. dollars are counted by a machine at an illegal exchange location in Buenos Aires. 2015 archive image.
Argentina's economy has been under near-constant pressure for most of the century, inflation is currently in the region of 95% around 10 times higher than the unusual levels in much of the West in recent monthsImage: Victor R. Caivano/AP/picture alliance
BusinessArgentina

IMF approves next tranche of emergency loans to Argentina

15 minutes ago

The $5.4 billion set for disbursement brings the total lent to the Latin American country under the Extended Fund Facility to $28.9 billion. Argentina is the target of the IMF's largest assistance program.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PZtv

The International Monetary Fund's executive board approved late on Friday the disbursement of $5.4 billion (approximately €4.97 billion) to Argentina, as part of a $44 billion loan program to the Latin American nation struggling with an ailing economy.

In a short statement, the IMF said the disbursement brings the total sum disbursed to Argentina to about $28.9 billion, as part of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for the country. Argentina is the target of the largest EFF assistance program currently being implemented by the IMF.

Why does Argentina need assistance?

Argentina's struggling economy has failed to significantly stabilize over the years.

Last week, Fitch Rating downgraded the country's foreign currency debt. It now stands one level above default, which makes the ratings agency suggest that a default is "imminent."

Fitch said it was reacting to a contentious government decree seeking to force domestic public sector entities to swap their debt denominated in foreign currencies to debts denominated in the Argentine peso. That, Fitch said, would equate to an effective default by its standards, given that the dollar value of credit would no longer be guaranteed. 

Argentina has defaulted on its debt nine times since its 1816 independence from Spain, and three times this century, with the largest default taking place in late 2001.

Although the country recorded roughly 5% economic growth in 2022, inflation was rampant, at roughly 95% year-on-year in 2022. That's almost 10 times higher than the peaks in the region of 10% recorded in Western economies in 2022 amid a spike in inflation. 

Argentina banks on IMF bailout

rmt/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Forensics carry body bags in a forest near Izyum

Russia's Ukraine violations 'shockingly routine'

Conflicts9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman from the Soweto Choir singing with her eyes closed, with other choir members in the background

How music makes Soweto's heart beat

How music makes Soweto's heart beat

Music11 hours ago05:29 min
More from Africa

Asia

A man walks with a raised stick amid tear gas smoke during Pakistan protests

Pakistan's political crisis: Where is the country headed?

Pakistan's political crisis: Where is the country headed?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Close-up of man and woman shaking hands, man wearing business suit and woman wearing a pink blouse.

German manners: Is post-pandemic pre-pandemic?

German manners: Is post-pandemic pre-pandemic?

Lifestyle6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian conductor Vasyl Kratchok, a bald man wearing spectacles and a beige pullover, stands with a baton in his right hand, his left hand raised

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Mariupol: A conductor's story

Conflicts11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Culture11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Journalist Evan Gershkovich

Opinion: US journalist Gershkovich's fate in Russia unclear

Opinion: US journalist Gershkovich's fate in Russia unclear

Conflicts6 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage