 ′I′m Jan Siewert:′ ex-BVB coach determined to do things his way at Huddersfield Town | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

'I'm Jan Siewert:' ex-BVB coach determined to do things his way at Huddersfield Town

David Wagner's successor in Huddersfield is also German and also arrives from Borussia Dortmund, but Jan Siewert is determined to make his own mark. So, who exactly is the Premier League's latest German addition?

Jan Siewert Cheftrainer Huddersfield Town (Reuters/E. Sykes)

"Either we'll see each other here on Monday, or I'll be in England." Those were Jan Siewert's last words to his Borussia Dortmund under-23 players at the club's training ground in the suburb of Brackel on Saturday.

Talks between the 36-year-old, his agent and Premier League side Huddersfield Town were already advanced, and, come Monday morning, there was no sign of the head coach. Siewert was already in West Yorkshire, where he has signed a two-year contract with the struggling Terriers.

The path from Germany's Ruhr Valley to the United Kingdom's 11th-biggest town is a well-trodden one. Siewert's predecessor, David Wagner, also coached BVB's U23s from 2011 through 2015, before leading Huddersfield to promotion to the Premier League in 2017 and a 16th-place finish last season.

This season, however, Town find themselves bottom of the league — a position not unfamiliar to Siewert, whose only previous job as a first-team coach also ended in the relegation zone.

'A phase from which I learned a lot'

After just nine months in charge of the fourth-tier Regionalliga Westside Rot-Weiss Essen, the then-32-year-old was dismissed in April 2016, with the club in danger of dropping into the fifth tier.

"Siewert's time in charge of Essen developed into a disaster," the local outlet RevierSport reports. "The young coach looked overwhelmed and had little authority when dealing with the players and the press. On fan forums, he was mocked as a 'kids coach.'"

That was a difficult experience but one that Siewert, from the small town of Mayen near Koblenz, said he had learned from. "[It was] an intensive and decisive phase in my career," he told Borussia Dortmund fanzine Schwatzgelb last summer. "A phase from which I learned a lot."

Jan Siewert Trainer Dortmund (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Goldmann)

Despite failure in Essen, Siewert was a popular and successful figure at Borussia Dortmund

Indeed, former players and colleagues in Dortmund are unanimous in highlighting Siewert's personal qualities since arriving at the Westfalenstadion in 2017.

BVB U23 manager Ingo Preuss praised Siewert's "approach to the different characters in the team," while veteran captain Massimo Ornatelli, 33, said he "promotes and demands but always with consideration, compassion and a good heart."

Defensive starlet Amos Pieper, 20, who was included in Lucien Favre's first-team squad for Dortmund's Bundesliga fixture against Borussia Mönchengladbach before Christmas, told Schwatzgelb that his discussions with Siewert were key to his development.

Tactical flexibility 

Pieper generally started in the back four of a 4-3-3 formation, but Siewert, previously on the coaching staff of the German U17 and U18 national teams and a former video analyst at TuS Koblenz, is tactically flexible and has also switched to 3-5-2 in recent league games against Viktoria Köln and Wattenscheid. He leaves Dortmund's reserves fourth in the Regionalliga West. 

"You have significantly more options going forward when you have four at the back, but we do tend to build up with three at the back, so it's quite variable," he told Schwatzgelb. "It depends on the potential and the strengths of the individual players."

A coach who admits that he gets annoyed when players "don't get it right tactically in certain situations," Siewert, who speaks English and French fluently, as well as a bit of Spanish and Italian, nevertheless insists that he has "a good connection with the players. I know what I want and I demand it from my players."

Jan Siewert Cheftrainer Huddersfield Town (Reuters/E. Sykes)

An impossible job? Huddersfield Town are bottom of the Premier League

With Huddersfield eight points adrift of safety, having lost nine and drawn one of their last 10 Premier League games, most recently a 3-0 defeat to champions Manchester City, Siewert has a difficult job on his hands. And, despite the comparisons to his predecessor, he he would do it his own way.

"Of course there are similarities in our playing style," he told journalists at his unveiling. "But the most important thing is that I'm Jan Siewert."

DW recommends

Why bigger things could be ahead for David Wagner, Huddersfield Town's departing miracle man

The Premier League side Huddersfield Town have parted ways with German coach David Wagner. Despite the Terriers' languishing at the bottom of the division, his time at the club has enhanced his professional reputation. (15.01.2019)  

Related content

Fußball Trainer David Wagner Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United - Premier League - The John Smith''s Stadium

Why bigger things could be ahead for David Wagner, Huddersfield Town's departing miracle man 15.01.2019

The Premier League side Huddersfield Town have parted ways with German coach David Wagner. Despite the Terriers' languishing at the bottom of the division, his time at the club has enhanced his professional reputation.

Fußball England Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Semi- Final 1st Leg

Callum Hudson-Odoi transfer talk shows difference between Bundesliga and Premier League 10.01.2019

The succcess of Jadon Sancho has further established the Bundesliga as a great place to develop for young players. With Bayern Munich keen on Callum Hudson-Odoi, would the Chelsea teen be wise to follow Sancho's lead?

Borussia Dortmund Christian Pulisic, Fußballspieler

Opinion: Chelsea and Dortmund profit from Pulisic transfer 02.01.2019

Borussia Dortmund have kicked off 2019 by executing another extraordinary move on the transfer chessboard. Christian Pulisic’s €64 million switch to Chelsea is a win-win for both parties, DW's James Thorogood writes.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 