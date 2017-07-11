 Ikea fined €1 million by French court in spying case | News | DW | 15.06.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ikea fined €1 million by French court in spying case

The company was found guilty of setting up an elaborate system to illegally spy on its French employees. The ex-boss of Ikea France, Jean-Louis Baillot, was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence.

The IKEA logo

The company's former CEO was handed a 2-year prison sentence

A French court ordered the furniture and home furnishing conglomerate Ikea to pay a fine of €1 million ($1.2 million) on Tuesday after the retailer was found guilty of spying on its staff and storing employee data.

A criminal probe into the company was opened in 2012 following reports of a widespread snooping scheme that was used against employees as well as customers who were in disputes with Ikea France. 

Prosecutors said the French subsidiary hired a private security company and private detectives to illegally obtain information on its employees and prospective staff as part of a "spying system" that operated from 2009 to 2012.

Prosecutors had sought a €2 million ($2.4 million) fine against the company. 

Ikea didn't immediately respond to the court's decision.

Former chief executive given prison sentence

Ikea France's former chief executive, Jean-Louis Baillot, was found guilty and given a 2-year suspended prison sentence. He was also fined €50,000 for storing personal data.

Baillot had previously denied wrongdoing and blamed the former head of risk management, Jean-Francois Paris, who has admitted to sending names of people to a private security firm, Eirpace.

Some 15 people were on trial over the spying system, among them another former CEO of Ikea France, Stefan Vanoverbeke.

Those on trial also included four police officers who are accused of handing over confidential information to Ikea France.

Founded in 1943, Swedish multinational Ikea is famous for its ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories. It has around 400 stores worldwide.

  • A furniture store showroom with a wooden footstool, a rug, printed cushion and wallpaper and an abstract print

    African design at home with IKEA

    African design

    A room inspired by the work of designers across Africa who collaborated with IKEA on its first-ever African collection. Several African designers contributed to IKEA's 2019 catalogue.

  • A black see-through woven basket with a colorful blanket inside

    African design at home with IKEA

    Senegalese twist

    This braided basket by Senegalese fashion designer Selly Raby Kane was inspired by the everyday art of hairstyling in Africa.

  • A large wooden chair with black cushioning inside a black display frame

    African design at home with IKEA

    Take a seat

    Ivorian architect Issa Diabate set out to design a chair that was easy to assemble and dismount. It has no screws and no glue. Diabate wanted to design a chair that anyone in the world could replicate.

  • Issa Diabate seated on his chair and surrounded by a few people

    African design at home with IKEA

    Sitting pretty

    The architect tests the chair he designed with young consumers in mind. Diabate plans to design similar affordable furniture for young people in Ivory Coast.

  • A curbed bench made of wooden slats and supported by six rounded legs.

    African design at home with IKEA

    A family feast

    Design couple Bethan Rayner and Naeem Biviji of Kenya had traditional African family gatherings in mind when they developed this rounded bench that can double as a dining space.

  • An African man in brightly printed pullover and white hat.

    African design at home with IKEA

    Pull over

    South African textile designer Laduma Ngxokolo, who draws on his Xhosa roots, has designed a series of cushions and throws. His materials of choice are silk and wool.

  • A large silver, blue and yellow shopping bag

    African design at home with IKEA

    Chip and change

    Egypt's Hend Riad and Mariam Hazem used material woven from chips packets and coffee bags for their African-inspired IKEA shopper.

    Author: Martina Schwikowski


am/nm (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

First Indian Ikea store opens in Hyderabad

Ikea's first Indian outlet has opened in the southern city of Hyderabad. The Swedish company — famous for its self-assembly products — said it planned to add over 20 additional stores in the next seven years.  

Ikea in hot water for releasing catalog without women

After a public backlash over the catalog aimed at Orthodox Jews in Israel, the Swedish furniture giant has issued an apology. Ikea has previously come under fire for airbrushing women out of its Saudi Arabian catalog.  

Furniture giant Steinhoff's shareholders not sitting pretty

Not all agreed with Bloomberg, when it recently called furniture retailer Steinhoff "South Africa's Enron," but the evidence of financial malfeasance is hard to ignore. Not long ago the company was "South Africa's Ikea."  

Advertisement