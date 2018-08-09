First Indian Ikea store opens in Hyderabad

Ikea's store, which opened in the southern city of Hyderabad, is the first of 25 outlets the Swedish furniture giant hopes to have by 2025 across India, a country of 1.25 billion people.

When the doors of the first store opened on Thursday, customers were greeted by Ikea staff members in blue-and-yellow company polo shirts, with employees waving Indian and Swedish flags.

The opening ceremony was graced by a number of dignitaries, including Sweden's ambassador to India, Klas Molin, and KT Rama Rao, the IT minister of the local state of Telangana.

Something for every taste

Ikea, known for its self-assembly products, faces a tough challenge in India where people are not used to having to put together furniture themselves.

The Swedish company has tweaked its offerings to suit Indian tastes, starting with the restaurant where its famous meatballs will be chicken or vegetarian instead of the usual beef and pork.

Alongside standard Ikea furniture like Billy bookshelves, the retailer offers locally relevant products like masala boxes, Indian frying pans called tawas and rice cake makers.

There are also more than 1,000 products under 200 rupees ($2.92, €2.52) to satisfy customers "who have big aspirations for their homes and small wallets," as store manager John Achillea put it.

Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism The man behind the legend Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad has passed away at 91. A businessman since childhood, Kamprad founded Ikea as a mail-order sales business in 1943, when he was only 17. It wasn't until 1948 that the company began selling furniture. At his death, Kamprad was one of the richest men in the world.

Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism Kamprad's first profits An exhibit from Sweden's Ikea museum, which opened in 2016, shows the box used by Kamprad to store earnings from one of his first businesses — selling fish to nearby farmers on his mother's bike. The museum is located at the site of the very first Ikea store in Almhult, Sweden.

Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism The first furniture superstore In 1953, Kamprad opened the first Ikea store in his hometown of Almhult. As interest and profits grew, the company expanded throughout Scandinavia, arriving in Norway in 1963 and Denmark in 1969.

Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism Do it yourself Ikea is known for its bare-bones flat packaging, with customers usually required to assemble furniture themselves. This design helps keep costs down and allows for massive amounts of stock to be available in Ikea stores. On the left is the frame of a Poäng armchair. Ikea has produced 30 million of these chairs since they were introduced in 1978.

Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism Children welcome Seen here is an Ikea collection from the 1970s. Pine was, as it is now, a mainstay of Ikea style — as well as bright colors and kid-friendly design. Today, German represents the furniture giant's biggest market with 53 stores. For comparison, the entire United States has 45.

Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism World famous Over the decades, Ikea has expanded to 51 countries, and has plans to build stores in 10 more in the next few years. The biggest Ikea in the world is in Gwangmyeong, South Korea and is 57,100 square meters (614,619 sq ft) in size. Seen above is the opening of the Ikea in Moscow in March 2000, an event that drew a crowd of 30,000 people.

Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism Under fire Ikea has come under fire numerous times — for its symbolic association with post-World War II consumer culture (famously lampooned in the book and film 'Fight Club'), and for its business practices, such as being registered as a charity. In 2015, Italian Ikea employees demonstrated outside the Swedish embassy in Rome over low wages.

Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism Charitable work Over the years, Ikea has been involved in a number of philanthropic causes, and regularly donates large sums to UNICEF and Save the Children. Here, refugees in Iraq are housed in Ikea 'Better Shelter' housing.

Ikea: 75 years of Ingvar Kamprad's Swedish modernism Unavoidable Ikea Some Ikea products are so ubiquitous they are easily recognizable by name, such as the Billy bookcase. In 2009, Ikea said that it had sold 41 million Billy shelves since 1979, making it the most popular piece of furniture in the world. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



hg/jd (dpa, Reuters)