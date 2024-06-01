Iceland: Tomasdottir reportedly wins tight presidential race

National broadcaster RUV declared Tomasdottir the winner with 32% of the votes in a closely contested race mainly between three female candidates.

Presidential elections wrapped in Iceland after a day of voting, with businesswoman Halla Tomasdottir projected to win the race, national broadcaster RUV reported.

Tomasdottir secured 32.1% of the votes, RUV said.

Former Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, who got 25.8% of the votes, conceded victory to her. In April, Jakobsdottir stepped down as prime minister to run for president.

The third closest contender was Halla Hrund Logadottir, an environmental expert and a Harvard University professor.

There were 12 candidates in total in the race for president.

President Gudni Johannesson was not seeking reelection. The hugely popular president has held the job since 2016 and won 92% of the vote on his way to a re-election in 2020.

The presidency is mostly ceremonial, but includes powers such as vetoing legislation and calling referendums.

