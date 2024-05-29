Iceland: Grindavik volcano eruption prompts new evacuations

Iceland: Grindavik volcano eruption prompts new evacuationsMay 29, 2024
A volcano in Grindavik, Iceland, erupted again on Wednesday, spewing lava and clouds of ash into the air.
Iceland's Met Office said the volcano was shooting lava about 50 meters (165 feet) high from a fissure that was around 1 kilometer (1,100 yards) long.
It is the fifth volcanic eruption in the region since December, and it comes almost three weeks after the end of the previous eruption.
Blue Lagoon evacuated
Authorities have declared a state of emergency.
The eruption triggered the evacuation of the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, a popular tourist attraction. Around 700 to 800 visitors were said to be staying there as of Wednesday morning.
Additionally, the few residents who returned to the nearby town of Grindavik since it was evacuated in late 2023 were once again ordered to leave.
Iceland's main international airport in Keflavik, near the capital, remained "open and operating in the usual way," airport operator Isavia said on its website.
The latest eruptions signal a reawakening of the Svartsengi volcanic system after almost 800 years of dormancy.
It's unclear when this volcanic activity will die down again, or what it means for the Reykjanes Peninsula — one of the few densely populated parts of Iceland.
zc/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)