 ″I Want My Life Back!″ - Tanya’s escape from war | DocFilm | DW | 04.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DocFilm

"I Want My Life Back!" - Tanya’s escape from war

Tanya is 31 years old and has just lost everything for the second time in her life. In 2014, her family fled Donetsk as pro-Russian separatists occupied the area. Now on February 24th, she fled Kyiv. All she wants is a return to normal life.

Watch video 28:31

As Russian bombs began falling on Kyiv, Tanya and her husband Dima fled, leaving behind their apartment in the Ukrainian capital. A rucksack and a bag were all she could take. A few days later, she decided with a heavy heart to leave the country without her husband - anything to finally be safe. Men of fighting age are not allowed to leave Ukraine. Despite her pleas, Tanya was unable to persuade her parents and her grandmother to leave their home for a second time. They opted instead to remain in their small apartment, despite repeated missile attacks right in their vicinity. Tanya remembers the wonderful life she had in Kyiv - the joy of owning her own apartment, her sun-filled balcony, the frequent parties with friends, Sundays with her family. Having now reached safety in Germany, she’s desperately worried about her family, especially her beloved grandmother, whom she was named after. Tanya is doing all she can to persuade the German government to take action to save Ukraine. She addresses a rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate, carrying a poster that reads simply "I want my life back”. Words that express the sentiments of millions of Ukrainians right now - both those who have fled, and those left behind.

More in the Media Center

29.03.2022 Berlin, fleeing war for an uncertain future. A refugee family from Ukraine finds refuge in Berlin.

A family fleeing the war in Ukraine looks back in horror 29.03.2022

Former German MP Marieluise Beck speaks to DW Sendedatum: 01.04.2022 (DW News) Kyiv, Ukraine+++Marieluise Beck, a former German parliamentarian, has traveled to Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Talking to DW, she said that Germany should take a short-term hit and impose heavy sanctions on Russia, despite Berlin's reliance on the country for energy.

Strong sanctions could 'stop Putin's war machine' 01.04.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a speech during a session of the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) on March 23, 2022 in Berlin. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany rules out NATO involvement in Ukraine 23.03.2022

Ukrainian refugees Michael and Veronika Fajzullin in Dessau, Germany. Sendedatum: 19.03.2022 via Monika Guarino Sa, 19.03.2022 14:06

Ukrainian refugees reunite with relatives in Germany 19.03.2022

More from Close up

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

War in Ukraine - Fight or flight? 29.03.2022

DW Dokumentationen | A War Unfolding

A war unfolding: The struggle for Ukraine 22.03.2022

Filmstill | Marie-Claires Rote Orchideen - Hilfe für Opfer von Genitalverstümmelung

Helping the victims of female genital mutilation 15.03.2022

DW Dokumentationen | Patrouille am Stacheldraht

The Georgians challenging Russia's border encroachment 10.03.2022

Read also

Stills aus Nahaufnahme “Ich will mein Leben zurück!” - Tanyas Flucht vor dem Krieg Sendedatum 04.04.2022

"I Want My Life Back!” - Tanya’s Escape from War 01.04.2022

Tanya is 31 years old and has just lost everything for the second time in her life. In 2014, her family fled Donetsk as pro-Russian separatists occupied the area. Now on February 24th, she fled Kyiv.

Soldiers walk past a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ukraine: Germany's Scholz vows response over Bucha deaths — as it happened 03.04.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the West will impose new sanctions on Russia in the next few days. The discovery of hundreds of bodies in a town outside of Kyiv drew horror around the world.

01.04.2022 Ukrainische Soldaten nähern sich einem Graben, den russische Soldaten bei der Rückeroberung eines Gebiets am Stadtrand von Kiew benutzt hatten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine says its troops regain full control of Kyiv region — as it happened 02.04.2022

Ukraine's deputy defense minister said the Kyiv region was "liberated" from Russian forces. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of the war's global impact.

***ACHTUNG: Die DW kann dieses Bild nicht unabhängig verifizieren!*** A satellite image shows the grave site with an approximately 45-foot (approximately 13,7 meters) long trench in the southwestern section of the area near the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints, in Bucha, Ukraine, March 31, 2022. Picture taken March 31, 2022. Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

Ukraine: Satellite image shows trench at a mass grave site in Bucha — live updates 04.04.2022

Satellite images show a trench dug into the grounds of a church where a mass grave was found after Russian forces withdrew from the town of Bucha. World leaders have condemned the killings. DW has the latest.