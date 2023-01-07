  1. Skip to content
“I survived — Hitler didn’t” The story of Joseph Alexander

2 hours ago

Joseph Alexander was the only person in his family to survive the Holocaust. His parents and siblings were murdered by the Nazis. At the age of 100, Joe works tirelessly to keep their memory alive and ensure the atrocities are not forgotten.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TwYb

Joseph Alexander lives in Los Angeles. At the age of 100, he still drives a car, travels, and gives lectures. He was born by the name of Idel Alexander in Poland in 1922. Then the Nazis came. His entire family was murdered, but Joe survived — from the Warsaw Ghetto to Auschwitz and Dachau. After being liberated, he lived in Germany for four more years because the world at that time had no place for Jewish survivors. Then he immigrated to the United States and built a new life for himself. A good life, he says. The responsibility he feels towards his murdered family members still drives him: he must tell their story and he must raise awareness about the Holocaust. Our reporter accompanies Joseph in his everyday life in Los Angeles and on his return to Germany and Landsberg, where he was liberated from the concentration camp by US troops 78 years ago. A report by Hans Pfeifer.

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Reporter
