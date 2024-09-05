  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warMigration
PoliticsUnited States of America

Hunter Biden pleads guilty in tax evasion case

September 5, 2024

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal tax charges to avoid another criminal trial. The plea came months after the president's son was convicted in a separate gun case.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kKjr
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden entered a guilty plea in a Los Angeles court on ThursdayImage: Julio Cortez/AP Photo/picture alliance

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, entered the guilty plea hours after jury selection was supposed to begin in federal court in Los Angeles.

The move was a surprise to prosecutors, who urged the judge to reject the unusual plea that would allow the president's son to maintain his innocence.

The case, brought by the Justice Department, accused Hunter Biden of participating in a scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million (€1.26 million) in taxes.

Hunter Biden was already facing the prospect of potential prison time after his conviction in June on three felony gun charges.

More to come on this developing story

dh/sms (AP, dpa, Reuters)