Hunter Biden pleads guilty in tax evasion case

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to federal tax charges to avoid another criminal trial. The plea came months after the president's son was convicted in a separate gun case.

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, entered the guilty plea hours after jury selection was supposed to begin in federal court in Los Angeles.

The move was a surprise to prosecutors, who urged the judge to reject the unusual plea that would allow the president's son to maintain his innocence.

The case, brought by the Justice Department, accused Hunter Biden of participating in a scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million (€1.26 million) in taxes.

Hunter Biden was already facing the prospect of potential prison time after his conviction in June on three felony gun charges.

More to come on this developing story

