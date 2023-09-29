  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Ukraine
Migration
SocietyHungary

Hungarian beekeepers face uncertain future

Krisztián Varga in Szekesfehervar
September 29, 2023

Times are tough for Hungary's beekeepers: Costs are up, production is in decline and competition from Ukrainian honey is driving prices down. Not even Hungary's controversial import ban on Ukrainian products seems to be helping.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WyIw
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man on a hill watching vehicles driving on the Lachin Corridor in Azerbaijan as ethnic Armenian migrants try to get to Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh mass exodus continues

ConflictsSeptember 29, 202303:17 min
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The civil war ended, but in Amhara region Fano militia continues fighting against the government forces

Is Ethiopia on the brink of a new war?

Is Ethiopia on the brink of a new war?

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A view of the logo of the Evergrande Group at Evergrande Center in Shanghai, China on September 27, 2023

China's property crisis: Evergrande's woes threaten recovery

China's property crisis: Evergrande's woes threaten recovery

BusinessSeptember 29, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Feet of refugees who are queuing in the accommodation center in Eisenhüttenstadt

Immigrants in Germany: Who gets what kind of support?

Immigrants in Germany: Who gets what kind of support?

SocietySeptember 28, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Headquarters of the Russian football federation

Russian national youth teams back in UEFA, German reps agree

Russian national youth teams back in UEFA, German reps agree

SportsSeptember 29, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Portrait of Soldier Travis King

Travis King: The US soldier who fled to North Korea

Travis King: The US soldier who fled to North Korea

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage