Hungarian beekeepers face uncertain future

SocietyHungaryHungarian beekeepers face uncertain future SocietyHungaryKrisztián Varga in Szekesfehervar09/29/2023September 29, 2023Times are tough for Hungary's beekeepers: Costs are up, production is in decline and competition from Ukrainian honey is driving prices down. Not even Hungary's controversial import ban on Ukrainian products seems to be helping.