How to decide if you are a city boy or ready for nature?

Fed up with living in dirty Delhi, actor Chirag Malhotra dreams of starting over in nature. Can he support himself financially if he moves there? Muzammil Hussain used to be a city boy but 8 years ago, he left his safe job to start a tour company in the mountains of Kashmir. He gives Chirag a series of tests to see he if is ready for mountain life.
Find a job, have a family, make money – what if this is not your dream, but your parents' idea and your community’s norms? With the help of your role model, you will find out: can you make your own choices?