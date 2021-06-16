  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineIndonesia

Thomas Lemmer

Skip next section Featured stories by Thomas Lemmer

Featured stories by Thomas Lemmer

external

Thailand: A submerging city

Bangkok is struggling with floods and rising sea levels, but urban planners hope to save the city from going under.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 16, 202112:58 min
Go to homepage