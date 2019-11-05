 How the press in Eastern Europe reacted to the fall of the Berlin Wall | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 08.11.2019

Culture

How the press in Eastern Europe reacted to the fall of the Berlin Wall

The Romanian newspapers were silent; the Croatian ones cheered along with everyone. And the Berlin state paper didn't even mention the fall of the Berlin Wall in the first days following November 9, 1989. An analysis.

Bildkombo Historische Artikel zum Mauerfall 2

Reading the Romanian newspapers of November 11, 1989, one would think that nothing earth-shattering had happened — with the exception of the "masterly lecture by comrade Nicolae Ceausescu at the extended plenary session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Romania," in which the Romanian head of state and party highly praised the "brilliant program for the work and revolutionary struggle of all our people," as well as the "exemplary fulfillment of economic tasks." What had happened 1,500 km northwest of Bucharest, in divided Berlin, during those days is not even mentioned. Socialism is praised as the "way of the free, independent development of the peoples."

In Bulgaria, too, the expression of joy over the fall of the Berlin Wall was restrained: The Rabotnitschesko delo, the press organ of the Bulgarian Communist Party, only casually addressed the three-day 10th Plenary Session of the SED and listed the members of the Central Committee who had to resign for "disciplinary reasons."

While the new travel conditions are mentioned in the November 10, 1989 newspaper, the author of the text stresses, using the words of Günter Schabowski — the journalist and Politbüro spokesman who inadvertently hastened the fall of the Berlin Wall by casually mentioning the "immediate" effect of East Germany's lifting of restrictions on travel across the border to West Germany — that just because the border could now be passed, did not negate the reason for the Wall being built in the first place. The word "wall" is placed in quotation marks as if it had never existed and was a misleading term. In the jargon of the Socialist party leadership, the Berlin Wall was rather described as a "protective barrier."

Watch video 26:05

The night of the fall of the Wall

A well-hidden, short opinion piece on page 4 of the newspaper Trud, the press organ of Bulgaria's trade unions, offered a visionary look at the events: "From now on, people will talk much more about the division than has been the case until now," author Dragomir Draganov predicted on November 14, 1989. Indeed: Today, 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the differences between eastern and western Germany are still being discussed, such as in relation to retirees' pensions, workers' wages and childcare spots.

Read more: East German defector and his captor meet again, 30 years later

Delight in Croatia and Poland

In Croatia, on the other hand, the press cheered euphorically. The mass-circulation paper Vecernji list reported on the Berlin events across four entire pages.

A photo of a man on the Wall with a hammer in his hand is titled: "As if all the charged rage of the years spent behind the Berlin Wall is packed into the blows of this hammer." The jubilation in Berlin is described as "carnival-like conditions." In a slightly sarcastic tone, Vecernji list quotes the former Head of State Erich Honecker, who had said at the beginning of that year that the Wall would still be standing 100 years from later.

Zeitung: Vecernji list zum Mauerfall (National and University Library in Zagreb)

Hammering down the Wall: Croatian paper from November 11, 1989

Another article in the same issue claimed that the Kremlin had already known about the events in advance since Egon Krenz, Erich Honecker's successor and last communist leader of East Germany during the final months of 1989, had met with Mikhail Gorbachev in Moscow at the beginning of November and surely had informed him of the plans. The Croatian newspaper in its November 10, 1989 issue did not presume that there had been a spontaneous, unforeseeable turn of political events.

Poland's Gazeta Wyborcza, in its November 10, 1989 issue, announced in its cover story "Europe without the Wall": "No one knows what the consequences of the actual abolition of the Berlin Wall will be. Nevertheless, something irreversible has already happened: The shots aimed at people have stopped. In Berlin, in the heart of Europe, in the conflict of freedom vs. barbed wire, freedom has prevailed."

"The border guards merely watched on as several people climbed the Wall and sat down on the top, the Wall where previously numerous people were shot each year while attempting to flee," the Hungarian newspaper Nepszava described the events in the divided city. "Berlin is celebrating," wrote another Hungarian paper, the Nepszabadsag, calling the Wall a "symbol of the past" in its piece about the atmosphere in Berlin during that time.

No big deal: East Germany's surreal reporting

In East Germany, the newspaper Neues Deutschland, East Germany's central press organ, didn't show people dancing on the Wall at all.

Cover of Neues Deutschland newspaper November 10, 1989 (Archiv Neues Deutschland)

No mention of a Wall breaking open here...

On November 10, 1989, it rather focused on the meeting between Johannes Rau, then Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and Deputy Chairman of the SPD, and Egon Krenz, in which the SED Secretary General informed his West German colleagues about the "consistent steps for renewal in politics, business and society." The aim was renewal, based on the interests and needs of the people, and to make socialism more attractive and worthwhile for every citizen.

The newspaper further quoted a speech by the spokesman of the Soviet Foreign Ministry, Gennady Gerasimov, that the border had thus not disappeared, even if some Western commentators wanted to give that impression — recalling the words of Egon Krenz that the GDR's state border did not serve to prevent contact between people.

A day later, on November 11, the paper printed merely a small photo with the title, "A lot traffic at the border crossing points," and claimed that crowds' cheers at one Berlin checkpoint were in support to SED leader Egon Krenz. 

The people on the street who were interviewed underlined the positive aspects of their life in the Communist country: One East German visiting West Berlin was quoted as saying, "The streets don't look any different than in [East Berlin district] Prenzlauer Berg. Sure, the shops are more colorful, and the selection is much bigger. But at home, on the other side, I have my work, a nice apartment, a kindergarten spot for Nicole."

Watch video 08:11

The day East Berliners flocked to KaDeWe

The press in the Soviet Union reported extensively about the events in Berlin. The newspaper Izvestia wrote as early as November 10, 1989 about the "dramatic days" in the GDR. Egon Krenz's speech about the renewal and easing of travel restrictions is reported on in detail.

The newspaper Sowjetskaja Rossija raised doubt about West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl's plans. The newspaper wrote on page 20 that there was no lack of plans in West Germany, quoting the magazine Stern, according to which rumors had arisen that "concrete measures for unity in the first years of the next century" had already been taken. But that was "journalistic fantasy," the author of the article wrote. In addition, Kohl's 10-point plan violated the Helsinki Accords, which guaranteed the inviolability of frontiers, the article stressed.

An interview with Hans Modrow, the last prime minister of communist East Germany, is also printed, which evokes economic renewal. In addition, the importance of the GDR's system was stressed, and that conciliation between the two states was not on the agenda.

Sources and support in research:

SS. Cyril and Methodius National Library of Bulgaria, Sofia

Croatian National and University Library, Zagreb

Jagiellonian Library, Jagiellonian University, Cracow

Neues Deutschland Druckerei & Verlag GmbH archives

Research and translations from the Hungarian: Gabriella Balassa

Translations from the Romanian: Alexandra Scherle

  • Family sitting in a rubber boat in their living room in 1977 (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Baum)

    Compelling attempts to escape the GDR

    Across the Baltic in a dinghy

    Not everyone in the former East Germany waited until the Wall came down to go west. In 1977, a truck driver from Dresden daringly set out with his wife and daughter in a tiny rubber boat across the Baltic Sea. Fifteen hours later, a fisherman took them on board his trawler and brought them safely to Lübeck in the West. It should be noted, however, that many others died trying to flee by sea.

  • Carmen Rohrbach pulling a rubbber boat (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Rohrbach)

    Compelling attempts to escape the GDR

    The other shore

    In 1974, biologist Carmen Rohrbach swam out from the GDR into the Baltic with her boyfriend, a rubber boat in tow. Before they could make it to Denmark, a search light went on. They released the boat and continued swimming. Captured by East German guards, Rohrbach then spent two years in prison. Today, she's still an adventurer, traveling far and wide for her research and book-writing.

  • arm of a swimmer rising through water (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Altwein)

    Compelling attempts to escape the GDR

    Swimming to freedom

    Axel Mitbauer, a GDR national swim team member, used pure muscle to flee. In 1969, the 19-year-old swam across the Baltic Sea from Boltenhagen to Lübeck's bay area when guards turned search lights off to allow them to cool. "I had one minute to cross both the first and second sandbanks," he recalled. He smeared himself with masses of petroleum jelly to protect himself against the icy temperatures.

  • Person rowing a boat across the water (Tom Trambow)

    Compelling attempts to escape the GDR

    Ocean escape

    Over 5,000 people tried to escape the GDR via the Baltic — by boat, air mattress, swimming or even submarine. At least 174 adults and children died in the endeavor. According to Bodo Müller, who wrote a book with his wife Christine entitled "Across the Baltic Sea to Freedom," 901 people actually succeeded between the Berlin Wall's construction in August 1961 and its fall on November 9, 1989.

  • Woman coming up from escape tunnel in Berlin in 1964 (picture alliance/dpa)

    Compelling attempts to escape the GDR

    Up from the depths

    There were the more classic escape attempts, such as by this woman, who is pictured being pulled out of a West Berlin shaft in October 1964. The shaft led to an escape tunnel connecting East to West Berlin. One of several ingenious underground border crossings, 57 people escaped through the so-called "Tunnel 57" over two days before it was discovered in an East Berlin street.

  • Guard jumping over the border (picture-alliance/dpa/R.Jensen)

    Compelling attempts to escape the GDR

    Taking the leap

    19-year-old East German policeman Conrad Schumann escaped on August 15, 1961 by jumping the hastily-constructed barbed-wire fence that made up the new border erected just two days before. The image circulated around the world, with Schumann ostensibly the first of over 2,000 East German police and soldiers who made the attempt. Schumann committed suicide 37 years later in 1998.

  • Woman escaping out the back window into West Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Compelling attempts to escape the GDR

    Rear window

    In September 1961, this woman first pushed her dog and then her shopping bag out of this window and into a rescue net provided by West German fire fighters. Though some people tried to pull her back into the building that stood on the border in East Berlin, she persisted and climbed out a back window to freedom in West Berlin.

  • Close-up of pigs (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

    Compelling attempts to escape the GDR

    Slaughterhouse 14

    While most attempted escape by foot, thus risking being shot or stepping on mines, one group was exceptionally inventive. In September 1964, 14 East Germans, among them children, were smuggled across the border in a refrigerated truck as they lay under the carcasses of slaughtered pigs being transported to the West.

  • Hot air balloon after landing in bushes in West Germany in 1979 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Compelling attempts to escape the GDR

    Up, up and away

    Surely the most compelling of escape attempts was by hot air balloon. In September 1979, two daredevil families — including four children aged 2 to 15 — successfully floated across the sky from Pößneck, Thuringia to Naila, Bavaria, then situated eight kilometers (five miles) south of the Iron Curtain. They reached a height of 2,500 meters (8,200 ft.) in the homemade balloon.

  • Film poster for Ballon (Studiocanal/M. Nagel)

    Compelling attempts to escape the GDR

    Inspiring tales

    That endeavor inspired both the 1982 British-American film, "Night Crossing," as well as the 2018 thriller, "Balloon," directed by Michael Herbig.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


