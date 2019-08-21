 How the postcard became a hit 150 years ago | Lifestyle | DW | 21.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

How the postcard became a hit 150 years ago

A new exhibition at Berlin's Museum for Communication celebrates the 150-year history of postcards. Here's how Germans enthusiastically adopted the medium to share important news — and the latest gossip.

  • First postcard - Correspondenz-Karte from October 1969 (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    The world's first official postcard

    German postal reformer Heinrich von Stephan had suggested to introduce the "Postblatt," or open post sheet, as a cheap alternative to letters in 1865. But critics weren't ready to lose the privacy of their correspondence. Similar cards had already been sent in the US and the UK, but the "correspondence card" format was officially introduced by the Austro-Hungarians on October 1, 1869.

  • A postcard depicting tons of postcards (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    Flooded by postcards

    Despite the critics' worries, the German public enthusiastically adopted the postcard. On the day they were introduced in Berlin, on June 25, 1870, over 45,000 copies were sold. In 1885, images were officially allowed on postcards. This postcard from 1900 depicts how the new medium was all the rage: Nearly a billion postcards were sent from the German Empire that year.

  • postcard from 1905 showing a postboy delivering mail to a post box with his delivery bike (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    An actual snapshot

    This postcard from 1905 shows a postboy delivering mail to a post box, accompanied by his delivery bike. Not only lithographic drawings served as templates for postcards, but also photographs. The standardized format also incited people to collect them in albums — especially when they came from an admirer, such as this card, written to a woman with whom the author spent "hours in love."

  • A 1899 postcard from Egypt (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    Quick delivery

    This card was sent from Egypt's Port Said in 1899. A week later, traveling by steamboat and by train, it had already reached its destination, the northern German city of Schwerin. The first images on postcards were designed to leave space for the message. In 1905, the address side of the card was divided in two: From then on, the message was written on the left side and the address on the right.

  • A 1900 postcard with two men dressed in robes shaking hands in front of a rising sun (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    Brave new world

    Remember how the media spread the Millennium Bug hysteria as we approached the year 2000? Instead of such anxiety, this postcard from 1900 celebrated with quasi-surreal optimism the turn of the century: Shown in the background of this sunny new age is a telegraph line, a train, a steamboat and smoking factory chimneys, while the young prophetic character holds a palm branch, a symbol of peace.

  • Postcard Greetings from the Kaiser Manöver (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    Military echoes

    As we however know, it wouldn't be a century of peace. In 1898, it was a privilege to watch a military parade led by Kaiser Wilhelm II, and that was something to write home about. The author of this card mentions that he even had the chance to meet the emperor himself.

  • A picture postcard for soldiers from 1906 (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    News from the field

    This picture postcard from 1906 shows the happy reactions of soldiers as they receive a package or a letter. It also provides a form to quickly fill out news on one's heath / hunger / thirst / wallet. Postcards were already extremely popular during the Franco-German War in 1870-71, and soldiers sent some 10 billion field postcards during the First World War — all free of charge.

  • A black-and-white postcard showing a photo of an accident at a U-Bahn station in Berlin (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    The latest crash

    Just like we might share photos of tragedies we've witnessed or that affect us on social media today, picture postcards of dramatic events were also quickly printed to be sent out to the world. This one shows the site of the accident of a "terrible catastrophe on an elevated railway in Berlin on September 26, 1908."

  • A historical postcard of Wilhelm Vogt, Captain of Köpenick (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    Building myths

    Wilhelm Voigt was a conman who dressed up as a Prussian military officer and convinced a group of soldiers to follow his command and rob a municipal treasury in Köpenick. Even the kaiser found his caper so impressive that he pardoned him before the end of his prison sentence. "The Captain of Köpenick" became a folk hero through plays, a figure in the wax museum — and postcards such as this one.

  • An Art Nouveau painting of a woman on a postcard from 1904 (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    Beyond Art Nouveau

    Austrian artist Raphael Kirchner was renowned for his Art Nouveau works, such as this one from 1904. But with his depictions of women in erotic poses, he was also an influential painter in the pin-up genre. European and American soldiers would collect such postcards during World War I. During World War II, people increasingly preferred to send their news in sealed letters instead of postcards.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


  • First postcard - Correspondenz-Karte from October 1969 (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    The world's first official postcard

    German postal reformer Heinrich von Stephan had suggested to introduce the "Postblatt," or open post sheet, as a cheap alternative to letters in 1865. But critics weren't ready to lose the privacy of their correspondence. Similar cards had already been sent in the US and the UK, but the "correspondence card" format was officially introduced by the Austro-Hungarians on October 1, 1869.

  • A postcard depicting tons of postcards (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    Flooded by postcards

    Despite the critics' worries, the German public enthusiastically adopted the postcard. On the day they were introduced in Berlin, on June 25, 1870, over 45,000 copies were sold. In 1885, images were officially allowed on postcards. This postcard from 1900 depicts how the new medium was all the rage: Nearly a billion postcards were sent from the German Empire that year.

  • postcard from 1905 showing a postboy delivering mail to a post box with his delivery bike (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    An actual snapshot

    This postcard from 1905 shows a postboy delivering mail to a post box, accompanied by his delivery bike. Not only lithographic drawings served as templates for postcards, but also photographs. The standardized format also incited people to collect them in albums — especially when they came from an admirer, such as this card, written to a woman with whom the author spent "hours in love."

  • A 1899 postcard from Egypt (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    Quick delivery

    This card was sent from Egypt's Port Said in 1899. A week later, traveling by steamboat and by train, it had already reached its destination, the northern German city of Schwerin. The first images on postcards were designed to leave space for the message. In 1905, the address side of the card was divided in two: From then on, the message was written on the left side and the address on the right.

  • A 1900 postcard with two men dressed in robes shaking hands in front of a rising sun (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    Brave new world

    Remember how the media spread the Millennium Bug hysteria as we approached the year 2000? Instead of such anxiety, this postcard from 1900 celebrated with quasi-surreal optimism the turn of the century: Shown in the background of this sunny new age is a telegraph line, a train, a steamboat and smoking factory chimneys, while the young prophetic character holds a palm branch, a symbol of peace.

  • Postcard Greetings from the Kaiser Manöver (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    Military echoes

    As we however know, it wouldn't be a century of peace. In 1898, it was a privilege to watch a military parade led by Kaiser Wilhelm II, and that was something to write home about. The author of this card mentions that he even had the chance to meet the emperor himself.

  • A picture postcard for soldiers from 1906 (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    News from the field

    This picture postcard from 1906 shows the happy reactions of soldiers as they receive a package or a letter. It also provides a form to quickly fill out news on one's heath / hunger / thirst / wallet. Postcards were already extremely popular during the Franco-German War in 1870-71, and soldiers sent some 10 billion field postcards during the First World War — all free of charge.

  • A black-and-white postcard showing a photo of an accident at a U-Bahn station in Berlin (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    The latest crash

    Just like we might share photos of tragedies we've witnessed or that affect us on social media today, picture postcards of dramatic events were also quickly printed to be sent out to the world. This one shows the site of the accident of a "terrible catastrophe on an elevated railway in Berlin on September 26, 1908."

  • A historical postcard of Wilhelm Vogt, Captain of Köpenick (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    Building myths

    Wilhelm Voigt was a conman who dressed up as a Prussian military officer and convinced a group of soldiers to follow his command and rob a municipal treasury in Köpenick. Even the kaiser found his caper so impressive that he pardoned him before the end of his prison sentence. "The Captain of Köpenick" became a folk hero through plays, a figure in the wax museum — and postcards such as this one.

  • An Art Nouveau painting of a woman on a postcard from 1904 (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

    150 years of postcards

    Beyond Art Nouveau

    Austrian artist Raphael Kirchner was renowned for his Art Nouveau works, such as this one from 1904. But with his depictions of women in erotic poses, he was also an influential painter in the pin-up genre. European and American soldiers would collect such postcards during World War I. During World War II, people increasingly preferred to send their news in sealed letters instead of postcards.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


The world's oldest known postcard was sent in 1840, long before the format was made official by the Austrians in 1869, 150 years ago.

The hand-painted card that pokes fun at post office scribes was sent to a writer called Theodore Hook. Since he was also known for his practical jokes, it is believed that he actually sent it to himself.

In 2002, shortly after the postcard was discovered in a stamp collection, it was sold at auction for a record £31,750 (€35,000, $38,500). 

Großbritannien 2002 | Auktion Älteste Postkarte der Welt von Theodore Hook (Getty Images/S. Touhig)

The oldest known postcard, sent in July 1840

Nevertheless, the exhibition "More than words. Celebrating 150 years of postcards," held from August 21, 2019 to January 5, 2020 at the Museum for Communication in Berlin focuses on the 150-year history of the postcard in German-speaking countries.

Heinrich von Stephan, who'd later become the founder of that museum, was an early proponent of the format. The German postal reformer had proposed at the Austro-German Postal Conference in 1865 to establish what he called the "Postblatt" (open post sheet). His idea was however initially rejected.

It was the Austro-Hungarian postal authorities who adopted the concept first; the governmental "correspondence card" was introduced there in 1869, marking the official beginning of a new form of communication.

Read more: Are there any princes or princesses left in Germany?

The predecessor to messages and Instagram

In 1872, the fee to send a postcard in Germany was set at just half the rate of a normal letter, which contributed to the popularity of the postcard. It was also possible to send a double card that included a prepaid answer card, which is how it became a widespread format for quick greetings and conveying appointments, like today's text messages. 

And just like people nowadays post impressions of daily life on Instagram or Facebook, picture postcards at the turn of the century covered travel highlights, holiday and wedding greetings, various topics of gossip, as well as excitement for the latest technological developments or natural disasters.

Touristic highlights of West Berlin on a postcard (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

Touristic highlights of West Berlin

The museum's foundation owns one of Germany's largest postcard collections, and the exhibition presents a selection of over 500 postcards reflecting how society ticked at the time.

The show covers how the medium bloomed from 1895 to 1914 and looks into the popularity of field postcards to obtain news from soldiers during wars. The exhibition also explores how postcards conveyed anti-Semitic propaganda, even before the Nazis came to power, as well as how mail was tightly regulated in concentration camps.

In divided Germany, postcards transmitted different perspectives from the East and the West. One example provided by the exhibition shows the Berlin Wall, visible by Brandenburg Gate, on cards featuring West Berlin's landmarks, while the East Berlin version transforms the former no man's land into a green and cheery space.

Then, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the post card containing a small piece of the wall became an absolute classic. 

A tourist postcard from the GDR, 1989 (Museum für Kommunikation Berlin)

Brandenburg Gate is turned into an attractive meeting space without the Berlin Wall on this GDR postcard from 1989

DW recommends

Swiss create giant postcard to save melting Alps glacier

Organizers claim the postcard consisting of 125,000 children's drawings and messages is the world's largest. The postcard is expected to raise awareness about climate change and its impact on shrinking glaciers. (16.11.2018)  

1961: What Germany was like when the Berlin Wall was built

Construction of the Berlin Wall began on August 13, 1961 – the same year birth control was introduced in Germany. It was also the beginning of what would become one of the biggest names in music history: The Beatles. (13.08.2019)  

Europol postcards tell Europe's most wanted: 'Wish you were here'

Police agency Europol has issued a series of sassy postcards telling criminals on the run that a special welcome is waiting for them back home. The mock-ups promote a "Europe's Most Wanted 2017" summer campaign. (04.08.2017)  

Are there any princes or princesses left in Germany?

Germany's palaces are major tourist attractions, but where did all the kings and queens go? Here's why you might hear about German royals today, even though the country's monarchy was abolished a century ago. (14.08.2019)  

Rediscover the first woman of film history: Alice Guy

The pioneer filmmaker was behind many groundbreaking achievements even before the beginning of the 20th century. As the Silent Film Festival in Bonn pays tribute to her works, here's more on her largely forgotten legacy. (16.08.2019)  

Send us a postcard! 

Sadly, the tradition of writing postcards has become almost extinct. But 150 years ago, the postcard was the latest and most modern means of correspondence. What we now call a postcard is actually a picture postcard.  (07.06.2019)  

150 years of postcards

A Berlin exhibition revisits the 150-year history of postcards in Germany. Here's a selection from the turn of the 20th century. (21.08.2019)  

Related content

Ausstellung Berlin | Mehr als Worte. 150 Jahre Postkartengrüße

150 years of postcards 21.08.2019

A Berlin exhibition revisits the 150-year history of postcards in Germany. Here's a selection from the turn of the 20th century.

Deutschland - Zu Besuch in Berlin Marzahn

Go east! A trip to Berlin's district of Marzahn 14.08.2019

Marzahn is considered a lost cause as far as tourism is concerned: ugly and barren. The district is known for prefabricated buildings, unemployment and a lack of prospects. This made DW reporter Rosalie Engels curious.

Deutschland City Hostel und Botschaft von Nordkorea in Berlin

Germany cannot shut down North Korean Embassy youth hostel 16.08.2019

The German government wants to stop a hostel manager from paying rent to the North Korean Embassy. But despite a UN resolution forbidding rent payments, the City Hostel Berlin is still open for business.

Advertisement
Alice Guy (Förderverein Filmkultur Bonn e.V.)

Rediscover the first woman of film history: Alice Guy

The pioneer filmmaker was behind many groundbreaking achievements even before the beginning of the 20th century. As the Silent Film Festival in Bonn pays tribute to her works, here's more on her largely forgotten legacy.  

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 - Meet the artist! Richard Ford

Richard Ford is a major American author – and one of the sharpest critics of President Donald Trump. His books are international bestsellers. His first great success came in 1986 with the novel "The Sportswriter".  

HJongkong (AFP)

Denise Ho, the pop icon of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement

Cantopop singer Denise Ho was successful in the Chinese market until she joined Hong Kong's democracy movement. Although her music is now banned in China, she’s still a superstar to demonstrators in her hometown.  

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Hamburg

Germany's 16 states: Hamburg

People the world over are talking about the Elbphilharmonie concert hall, Hamburg's new landmark, but there's much more to see in the northern German port city.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  