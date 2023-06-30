  1. Skip to content
How Techno Became Big

20 minutes ago

Techno has become so socially acceptable that it can now even be heard playing at concert halls like the Berlin Philharmonic. But how did this happen?

https://p.dw.com/p/4TDJP
Deutschland Berlin | Rave the Planet 2022 | Techno-Parade
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Where did this one-considered “crass” sound come from, and how did it conquer the world? 

What are the roots of the musical genre known as the "Sound of Berlin"? Techno hit it big in Berlin after the fall of the Wall in 1989, when the hard, fast electro beats could be found playing in gloomy basement clubs and run-down buildings.

Loveparade Geschichte 2010
Image: Daniel Roland/AFP/Getty Images

The Love Parade was a musical festival that brought techno and partying to the streets of Berlin, attracting ravers from all over the world. In 1999, when it was at its peak, there were 1.5 million attendees. 

Berlin is now known as the city where the party never ends. There is no curfew and in clubs like Tresor or Berghain you can dance for days and nights on end. 

But how did techno actually originate, and where?

Arts Unveiled digs deep into the archives, meets techno legends in Berlin, and looks across the Atlantic to Detroit. What influence did DJs from the former industrial and musical metropolis in the USA have on techno and what roles did Black and queer communities play in the genesis of this musical genre? And: How did techno become the unofficial soundtrack for Berlin?

A lot has been forgotten since techno emerged in the early 1980s.

"Every kind of music comes out of a different kind of music," says Detroit DJ Stacey Hotwaxx Hale, "no matter what it is!""  

Now, it’s time to revisit history.

 Again, it seems to be the other way around. That Techno originates in Detroit, and had a strong German influence. But I haven't seen the pictures, so I'm not so sure what the film actually says. I would double check this information regardless.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 01.07.2023 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 01.07.2023 – 10:30 UTC
SUN 02.07.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 02.07.2023 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 02.07.2023 – 22:30 UTC
MON 03.07.2023 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 04.07.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 02.07.2023 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 04.07.2023 – 06:30 UT

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -

A massive fire amid riots in the southern French town of Annecy
Live

France 'to review all options' amid nationwide unrest

Politics25 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
