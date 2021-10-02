Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Techno has come to dominate the music scene in Germany, especially in the capital city Berlin. But the blueprint of techno music originates in Detroit.
Brought over to Germany by Detroit techno producers after the fall of the wall, techno music proliferated in the underground scene of the early 1990s. Techno is predominantly instrumental and is characterized by a repetitive rhythmic patterns and steely industrial sounds. This is a collection of DW's latest content on techno.
From Berlin's legendary heart of techno, this story explores the swampy wetland origins of Germany's capital. It asks us to take pause and reflect on the transformation of this once far muddier landscape into the industrialized city we know today — and the consequences that has had for the environment and our connection to it.
