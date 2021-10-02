Visit the new DW website

Techno

Techno has come to dominate the music scene in Germany, especially in the capital city Berlin. But the blueprint of techno music originates in Detroit.

Brought over to Germany by Detroit techno producers after the fall of the wall, techno music proliferated in the underground scene of the early 1990s. Techno is predominantly instrumental and is characterized by a repetitive rhythmic patterns and steely industrial sounds. This is a collection of DW's latest content on techno.

ARCHIV - 06.04.2016, Berlin: Blick auf das Berghain. Eine Halle des Berghains verwandelt sich in eine Eislaufbahn. (zu Berghain wird zur Eislaufbahn vom 23.01.2019) Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

What makes Berlin's Berghain club special 02.10.2021

Closed for 19 months, Berlin's famous techno club Berghain reopened a minute before midnight on Saturday for its first club night since the start of the pandemic.
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 13: The Berghain club, which is temporarily closed, stands on March 13, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Berlin authorities are temporarily shuttering concert halls, operas, theatres, schools, museums, clubs and other public venues in an effort to slow the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infections has reached 3,300 in Germany and is rising by the hour. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Berlin's Berghain to fully reopen on October 2 25.09.2021

It's the first time since March 2020 that partygoers will be able to dance inside the world-famous techno club. They'll have to be vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 to get past the club's famously strict door policy.
Photographer/copyright: Jakob Kudsk Steensen Date taken: 2021 Beschreibung: Berl-Berl live stimulation exhibit at Berghain, Berlin. Schlagwörter: Berlin, Germany, swamp, wetlands, art, Berghain, climate change, environment via Charli Shield Achtung: Photos only to be used in connection with the corresponding report.

Living Planet: The former wetlands of Berlin 23.09.2021

From Berlin's legendary heart of techno, this story explores the swampy wetland origins of Germany's capital. It asks us to take pause and reflect on the transformation of this once far muddier landscape into the industrialized city we know today — and the consequences that has had for the environment and our connection to it.

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 09.04.2021 09.04.2021

A Polish salt mine provides relief for post-Covid patients - The Dutch go techno to learn more about easing coronavirus restrictions - Is the EU about to reset ties with Turkey? - What kind of impact will the pandemic have on Rome’s historic centre? - Greenland’s rare-earth election - A spat between Latvia and Russia over a war memorial - Protests in France over veggie school lunches - And more…

Manchester raves. Handout photo courtesy of George Honeybee @georgiadaisy98 of the mess left behind following a rave at Daisy Nook Park in Manchester on Saturday night. Picture date: Sunday June 14, 2020. A 20-year-old man has died of a suspected drug overdose and three others were stabbed, as thousands attended two raves in Manchester on Saturday night. The man had attended a gathering of around 4,000 in Droylsden, according to Greater Manchester Police. See PA story POLICE Rave. Photo credit should read: George Honeybee @georgiadaisy98/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. URN:54144235 |

COVID raves, block parties, and the joy of rebellion 30.07.2020

Across Europe, people have been going to raves and block parties, despite lockdown measures banning mass gatherings. What's driving them? Is it the beat, or an act of resistance and an assertion of power and identity?
+++++++ ACHTUNG: Das Material darf nur in Artikeln von Zeitungen oder Zeitschriften oder in Fernseh-, Radio- oder in Internet-Programmen verwendet werden, die in redaktioneller Form über die Erstausstrahlungen des Films berichten bzw. den Film besprechen. Zitate aus dem Film sind nur im Rahmen einer Berichterstattung zum Film gestattet. Copyright Hinweis bei Verwendung von Fotos: DOCDAYS/WDR Copyright Einblendung bei Verwendung des EPK-Materials: Das Material darf grundsätzlich nicht für anderweitige Zwecke genutzt werden. ++++++ Die Gedenkstätte für die Toten und Verletzten der Loveparade 2010 in Duisburg.

Loveparade stampede: Ten years later and the blame game continues 23.07.2020

Twenty-one people were killed, hundreds injured. No one has been held accountable after a trial ends without a verdict. How could this be? A new documentary sheds some light on the matter.
Conny Plank Musik Produzent

Pioneer of Krautrock and sound inventor: Conny Plank 13.07.2020

Bringing about a unique sound, German producer Conny Plank pioneered techno and new wave, helping bands like Kraftwerk and Neu! find their musical identity.
Partyhauptstadt Berlin: verwaistes Berghain in Zeiten von Corona DW, Kay-Alexander Scholz, 1. Juli 2020

Berlin's party scene, tourism hit hard by coronavirus 11.07.2020

For the German capital, the COVID-19 pandemic has been economically devastating, as its liveihood depends on partygoers and tourism. But it doesn't mean Berlin's spirit will be dampened anytime soon.
13.07.1996 *** Rund 600.000 ausgelassene Techno - Fans aus der gesamten Bundesrepublik und dem Ausland sorgen am 13.07.1996 in Berlin für die bislang größte Kundgebung von Jugendlichen in der Geschichte des Landes. Die Love Parade, 1989 von Discjockey Dr. Motte ins Leben gerufen, ist zu einem festen touristischen Großereignis für junge Leute in Berlin geworden. Das Motto der 96er Ausgabe ist We are one family. (Ber466-130796)

German DJ wants to revive Loveparade techno festival 13.01.2020

The iconic electronic dance festival may make a comeback as part of an effort to preserve techno culture in Germany. The event hasn't taken place since 2010 after 21 people were killed at a festival in Duisburg.
Ort: Kölner Philharmonie Datum: 09.11.19 Anlass: Reconstructing Bach Aufführung Urheber: Sertan Sanderson/DW

Bach meets techno: DJ Marc Romboy gives the Baroque composer an electronic update 12.12.2019

Bach is techno — ask DJ Marc Romboy if you don't believe it's true. Romboy takes classical masterpieces and gives them a 21st century, electronic music face-lift.
Ort: Kölner Philharmonie Datum: 09.11.19 Anlass: Reconstructing Bach Aufführung Urheber: Sertan Sanderson/DW

Techno meets Bach: DJ Marc Romboy 11.12.2019

Fans worldwide dance to his music. Now DJ Marc Romboy turns to an old master. Techno meets Bach.

C/O Berlin presents the exhibition No Photos on the Dance Floor! Berlin 1989–Today from 13 September to 30 November 2019. The exhibition project documents the history of Berlin’s club scene since the fall of the Wall and at the same time brings that history to life. 4. 07 Loveparade Ku’damm, 1992 © Ben de Biel

1989: How reunified Berlin birthed a club culture revolution 01.11.2019

The fall of the Berlin Wall was not only a political revolution but the start of a cultural awakening that reverberated from German clubs around the world. Now, Berlin's iconic club scene aims to get UNESCO recognition.
Jazzrausch Bigband

Jazz Live: Jazzrausch Bigband 05.07.2019

In this podcast series, we take you to the Jazzfest Bonn — this time for the intoxicating beats of the 20-member "Jazzrausch Bigband," the world's only resident big band in a techno club.

ARCHIV - Besucher tanzen in der Nacht zum 25.05.2007 im neueröffneten Szene-Club «Tresor» in einem ehemaligen Berliner Heizkraftwerk. Bis 2005 war der Klub an der Leipziger Straße in Berlin geöffnet. Foto: Johannes Eisele/dpa (zu dpa-KORR «Ein Vierteljahrhundert: Techno-Geburtsort «Tresor» wird 25 Jahre alt» vom 10.03.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Techno in Berlin: After the hype, the downfall? 01.07.2019

Berlin is considered the mecca of free, untamed techno. But for how long? The clubs are taking a beating from big investors, gentrification and techno tourists. Politicians appear powerless to stop it.

Weltkulturerbe Voelklinger Huette, Deutschland, Saarland, Voelklingen | Voelklingen Ironworks, Germany, Saarland, Voelklingen

Völklingen ironworks - Industrial heritage 07.05.2019

Iron, steel and techno. The former ironworks is a World Cultural Heritage Site that also puts on festivals. The plant shut down in 1986, but now it's open to visitors and hosts art exhibitions and events like the Electro Magnetic festival.
Bootshaus Köln Bildergalerie © Bootshaus

A visit to Cologne's Bootshaus, Germany's top club 12.04.2019

Berlin's Berghain is no longer the best nightclub in Germany. It's been topped by the Bootshaus, according to a poll by DJ Mag. The Cologne club even came in eighth in the international ranking. A visit.
