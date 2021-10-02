Techno has come to dominate the music scene in Germany, especially in the capital city Berlin. But the blueprint of techno music originates in Detroit.

Brought over to Germany by Detroit techno producers after the fall of the wall, techno music proliferated in the underground scene of the early 1990s. Techno is predominantly instrumental and is characterized by a repetitive rhythmic patterns and steely industrial sounds. This is a collection of DW's latest content on techno.