  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
BusinessNigeria

How rural violence spoils Nigeria’s harvest

Cai Nebe | Muhammad Al-Amin in northern Nigeria
27 minutes ago

Violent extremism and climate change are driving crop growers and stock farmers from their fields in Nigeria. That's a major headache for Bola Tinubu, the new leader of the country where everyone depends on agriculture.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ScVG
A farmer walks hunched over through a field in northeastern Nigeria
The Islamist extremist Boko Haram group has for years disrupted the work of farmers in parts of NigeriaImage: Fati Abubakar/AFP

In early 2023, the United Nations warned that 25 million Nigerians are at high risk of food insecurity, with some analysts calling this a conservative estimate.

The nation's battle to feed its citizens presents a significant challenge for new President Bola Tinubu.

He has promised to assist farmers in "feeding their families and the nation," not just because widespread hunger is a problem no new administration wants to face but because its causes lie in a larger crisis threatening Nigeria: insecurity. 

Nigerians' expectations of Tinubu's presidency

Agriculture a vital part of economy

"Small scale farmers in Nigeria produce almost 90% of the food that people consume in the country," says Adeoye Akinola, a Johannesburg-based specialist on monitoring violence affecting rural communities across Africa. He adds that over 70% of Nigerians are involved in some form of agriculture.

And in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), Nigeria's agricultural sector contributes over 22%, dwarfing the oil sector, which ranges from about 6 to 9%.

Yet on the plains of Maiduguri, farmers are fighting not just the pressure of growing enough food to feed Africa's most populous country but also fear of being attacked.

Two men carry farm produce across a field near Nigeria's Sokoto state
Agricultural expansion has impinged on grazing pastures in some parts of Nigeria, leading to clashes between herders and farmersImage: Luis Tato/AFP

Ali Bukar, a groundnut farmer on the outskirts of Maiduguri, comes across a dusty field carrying a wooden hoe. He's a slight man.

"This is not my initial farm," he says, "I have a very big farm which is far from here. Boko Haram elements used to collect huge amounts from us before we farm in that place. Even after the payment they would kidnap and sometimes kill our people. That's why I ran away and settled here which is very close to the town."

But the safety has come at a price. "What I'm getting here is very little. I used to get over 20 sacks of either millet, sorghum or maize. But here I only go for groundnut and what I'm getting is two or three sacks of produce."

The threat is more direct for another farmer, Ruth Dauda: "We are farming in serious fear because there are no security agencies that give us cover. They only patrol the area sometimes. We close very early in the afternoon because we don't know what is going to happen if we stay longer."

Goni Alhaji Bukar, a veteran farmer from Maiduguri, explains that in the past, it was safe to farm well into the night.

"But these days Boko Haram is threatening us. Whenever you are on the farm, your attention is divided, thinking that you may hear a sound of a gunshot or the insurgents will chase you or ask you to pay ransom."

Bukar adds: "As a farmer, if I did not go to farm, what do you expect at the end of the rainy season? Is it not a loss?"

Bodies at a funeral for farmworkers killed by Boko Haram
Clashes with Boko Haram in Nigeria's rural community have been deadly Image: Audu Ali Marte/AFP/Getty Images

Tinubu's reputation depends on the security

Security analyst Kabir Adamu said President Tinubu would be keen to prove he can project security. It is seen as a constitutional duty and a political necessity.

"Every other aspiration that Tinubu has as a leader and that his government has will not be met if security is not provided," he told DW.

"Food security is not just necessary, but it's absolutely important in this context. And you cannot achieve food security if a significant portion of your agricultural sector is not active as a result of insecurity."

According to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), between 2016 and 2019, Nigeria's cumulative agriculture exports amounted to 803 billion naira (€1.5 billion), four times lower than the agricultural imports. Yet, the looming hunger crisis is unlikely to be solved by large-scale food imports because of how deeply intertwined the economy and food production is in rural Nigeria.

"That [relying on imports] will incapacitate those rural dwellers that rely on the sale of their farm products. When you begin to import all the food that a country will consume, the country is also at risk because they become dependent on food importation," Akinola explains.

A farmer handles rice on a farm in northern Nigeria
Millions are employed in Nigeria's agriculture sectorImage: Chinedu Asadu/AP Photo/picture alliance

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed glaring problems with this solution. According to Adamu, Nigeria realized it could not rely on imports.

"It took a very long period before those arrived in the country," he says, adding this disrupted supply chains.

Other factors complicating agriculture gains

Insecurity is just one of a myriad of problems facing Nigeria's agriculture sector. Climate change, flooding, and creeping desertification have incapacitated swathes of farmland.

Poor infrastructure has not allowed supply chains to add value to existing agricultural produce. At the same time, a new European-funded tomato processing plant opened in 2020 in Kebbi state has been out of operation since bandits attacked it.

Indeed, attracting large-scale investment in agriculture has been challenging, with local and international ventures concerned about the security costs of running an operation in rural areas. But Akinola also points to pessimism, "particularly with the experience of the Niger Delta situation, where you have oil and multinational corporations coming into this space exploiting oil."

"And, we have seen the negative power play between the oil companies and the communities," he tells DW.

As President Tinubu settles into his new role and Nigeria's pundits, continue to debate the country's ability to stem insecurity, farmer Ruth Dauda hoes away at the dry earth near Maiduguri.

"Even if the government is giving support to farmers as far as we are concerned it will never reach us. We are farming with our personal earnings and strength," she says.

Why Nigeria's breadbasket has no takers

Edited by: Benita van Eyssen

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

UN Nigeria hunger

www.unicef.org

FAO Nigeria

www.fao.org

Nigeria oil GDP

www.statista.com
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A family driving through receding floodwaters in Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia blocking Kherson flood aid, UN says

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of basketball players do exercises at a training center as their coach watches on

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

SportsJune 18, 20237 images
More from Africa

Asia

China, Shanghai | Fußgängerinnen schützen sich mit einem Schirm gegen die Sonne

Record-breaking heat in Asia

Record-breaking heat in Asia

Climate24 hours ago7 images
More from Asia

Germany

DW Director General Peter Limbourg at the closing session of the Global Media Forum in Bonn, 2022.

DW's Global Media Forum aims to overcome divisions

DW's Global Media Forum aims to overcome divisions

MediaJune 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Alexei Navalny in Vladimir, Russia

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 more years in prison

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 more years in prison

Politics20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A photo collage of the 10 Bahai women executed by Iranian authorities in 1983 because of their faith

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

SocietyJune 17, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

Flamengo fan facing backward with his hand in his mouth

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

SoccerJune 16, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage